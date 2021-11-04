DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Christian Elder, Brett T. Gilford approaches 35 years of sobriety, he is now sharing the wonderful journey of how God helped to restore him at the darkest point in his life to inspire others to turn to Jesus in time of need. His new book "5 Minutes with God: A 365 Daily Devotional" provides a simple and easy approach to the Bible for those who may be new to their faith and those looking to deepen it.
Around 2008, Elder Brett started writing a gratitude list of 10 things he was grateful for each day which evolved into "Messages from Brett" after the Lord started speaking to him. He would send these messages to friends and family and then they eventually morphed into "5 Minutes with God." He started compiling his devotionals and selected one for each day of the year along with a recommended scripture to provide readers with an easy way to connect with the Lord daily.
"My addiction recovery and journey with the Lord has been wonderful, not an easy one, but every day just got better and better. When you surrender your life to God, He does amazing things for you," said Elder Brett. "You're never too young or old to spend five minutes with God."
"Spending time with God is vitally important to the believer. Without it, we would be like a ship without a rudder; aimlessly drifting through life. I am excited about Elder Brett Gilford's devotional…His life is a testimony that spending 5 minutes with God reaps countless rewards." – Pastor Sheryl Brady, Sr. Pastor of The Potter's House North Dallas
Elder Brett acknowledges that everyone has different challenges and states that the Word of God will help get them through it. He hopes his journey will impact readers for years to come and that his devotional will help draw people closer to God and have an intimate relationship with their Bible.
"5 Minutes with God: A 365 Daily Devotional"
By Brett T. Gilford
ISBN: 978-1-9736-7816-8 (sc); 978-1-9736-7817-5 (e)
Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Westbow Press
About the author
Brett T. Gilford is an ordained Elder serving at the Potter's House North Dallas Church. His passion is showing people the love God has for them so they can have and enjoy the abundant life promised to them in His Word. Gilford and his wife Doris, who stands beside him, reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas with three of their six children. To learn more, please visit https://botvm.com/5-minutes-with-god/.
