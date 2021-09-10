GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group—an award-winning, event marketing and experiential design firm—is pleased to announce that four of its clients won best in show honors at trade shows held in the summer of 2021. The firm provided various services to the winning clients, including exhibit design, engineering, manufacturing, graphic design, printing, onsite support and more.
According to Malcolm Gilvar, Chief Revenue Officer at The Trade Group, "After 2020, we're ecstatic to witness the return of live events in 2021. The fact that several of our long-standing clients recently won best in show honors is truly icing on the cake. We were honored to play a role in creating winning exhibit designs for our clients' events."
Large, glamorous branded graphics, a Hollywood-inspired step-and-release photo opp and an abundance of live plants helped J. Berry Nursery stand out at the 2021 Nursery Landscape Expo in Austin. The Texas-based nursery's inline display also featured elegant seating areas and products displays with clean white and dark brown accents. "J. Berry changes its theme almost every year, which is fun because we get to execute an entirely new look with the same exhibit," says Senior Design Consultant John Lutton.
Flooring design company Karndean impressed judges with its 50'x50' island exhibit at Surfaces 2021 in Las Vegas. According to TTG Sr. Account Executive Jack McAndrew, "The overall design of the exhibit and flooring in the space were huge hits with the client, judges and attendees. The upper deck meeting area and the individual product cubbies on the towers also turned out beautifully."
TTG Senior Design Consultant Austin Montgomery believes that successfully executing connected operations company Samsara's complex design vision was the key to the best show win at PWX 2021. "The big challenge was finding a budget-friendly way to source 2,700 LED lights for the client's inspired design. We tapped one of our innovative lighting partners to help, and the end result was stunning. Positioned in the corner of the 20'x20' island booth, angled walls were jam-packed with full-color LEDs programmed to simulate movement. The wow factor this exhibit delivered was simply unmatched at PWX," Montgomery says.
This is the second time tech company Semnox has won a best in show award for its 10'x20' inline display. For its win at Amusement Expo International 2021 in Las Vegas, TTG Account Executive Hillary Hancock says, "Semnox's clean, inline display allowed its products to shine, and an interactive kiosk was a hit with attendees."
Gilvar applauds The Trade Group team members who contributed to these projects. As he explains, "These clients specialize in very different industries, which is something we truly enjoy about our client base. Our team stepped up to create these stand-out displays and overcome some unique challenges. We're excited to get back to the business of live events and help more clients earn those best in show wins."
To learn more about The Trade Group's creative design, engineering, fabrication, printing and event marketing solutions, call (800) 343-2005 or visit http://www.tradegroup.com.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in trade shows, esports events and activations, corporate events, brand activations, corporate interiors, retail merchandising, commercial graphics and experiential solutions. Since 1986, the company's team of live event, design and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences. Clients rely on The Trade Group for: event ideation, creation and production; esports expertise; exhibit design and fabrication; graphic design and production; strategic marketing solutions; technology integration and more.
