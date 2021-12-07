AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While Ansible and Terraform have ruled the Infrastructure as Code tooling conversation, a new unified approach to automating workflow for multi-cloud hybrid infrastructure is set to shake up the market. RackN, a bootstrapped startup out of Austin, today released its flagship product, Digital Rebar v4.8, making it possible to manage the complexity -- and all but eliminate the fragility -- of distributed heterogeneous infrastructure at scale.
Infrastructure pipelines, like CI/CD pipelines for code, provide a consistent and predictable automated end-to-end process to provision, update, maintain and decommission infrastructure. They are composed of modular workflows that are orchestrated by a pipeline manager throughout their multi-cloud, on-premises or edge lifecycle. By using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices, operators can ensure reuse and strong operational control.
RackN's Digital Rebar software uses infrastructure pipelines to create consistent, automated workflow between compute, storage, networking, security and access control. By standardizing the full lifecycle management of both physical and virtual infrastructure, RackN Digital Rebar enables enterprises to mitigate risk and innovate faster. RackN is the first company to bring an end-to-end infrastructure pipeline product to market.
"Over the past decade plus, application development has been radically transformed as the industry has transitioned from a set of disconnected components into an integrated software pipeline," said Stephen O'Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. "The obvious next question is when we'll see corresponding infrastructure pipelines become standard practice as individual discrete Infrastructure as Code or configuration management components are integrated into a single, manageable toolchain."
Unmanaged complexity is undermining innovation and, ultimately, exposing businesses to continuity, security, and economic risk. Business and IT leaders see it, but they don't know where it's coming from or what it means, only that their IT estates have become too fragmented and siloed.
The solution is to automate, but today's automation landscape is the Wild West. Teams have to choose between making it up as they go and deploying one off solutions or being overly constrained by a centralized management system. The result is a lot of tools used in a lot of different ways without any visibility into what's been done and how it's exposed companies to risk.
"Infrastructure automation that focuses on tools (rather than end-to-end processes) leads to tool sprawl and fragmented silos of automation," according to a April 2021 Gartner® report*. "This complexity impedes infrastructure agility. Therefore, I&O leaders must map out the infrastructure delivery process and implement an integrated pipeline that is easier to manage."
RackN Digital Rebar Infrastructure Pipelines fit into existing technology stacks and provide the missing automation interconnectivity operations between infrastructure layers. With RackN Digital Rebar, existing processes and automation can be seamlessly connected using proven Infrastructure as Code techniques. This allows operators to create system level processes that collect and manage systems regardless of their layer in the system hierarchy.
"By bringing the concept of infrastructure pipelines to life as a product, RackN has transcended siloed IT automation platforms and created a new, desperately needed layer of automation," said Mark Thiele, founder and CEO, Edgevana. "We are incredibly excited because RackN now makes it possible for our customers to more quickly and confidently scale to tens and hundreds of thousands of edge locations."
Digital Rebar's modular workloads create reusable, site-specific workflows that ensure compliance, automate mundane security tasks, and automate the rollout of patches as threats arise to help organizations keep dynamic distributed applications compliant to any security requirement.
"Digital Rebar Infrastructure Pipelines evolved from patterns proven by RackN customers deploying end-to-end solutions at global scale," said Rob Hirschfeld, co-founder and CEO, RackN. "By productizing Infrastructure as Code scaffolding around these standard processes, these customers -- category leaders in banking, media, and cloud computing -- saw dramatic reductions in system fragility and complexity while code reuse and compliance improved across their organizations."
About RackN.com
RackN creates reusable, standardized processes for platform and infrastructure teams, enabling self-management and control at scale.
RackN Digital Rebar standardizes the full lifecycle management of infrastructure, enabling enterprises to mitigate risk and tame automation so that they can innovate faster. Digital Rebar's infrastructure pipeline creates a consistent, automated workflow between compute, storage, networking, security and access control.
