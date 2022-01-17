CORSICANA, Texas, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brick Street Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Brick Street Realty, committed to continuing its mission to strengthen client loyalty and retention, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Brick Street Realty is led by longtime Texan Denise Harper. Harper began selling real estate in 1999 and has since been awarded many professional honors, including being chosen as one of the best real estate agents in Navarro County. In addition to having served on the Navarro County Board of REALTORS®, Harper is also actively involved in her community and volunteers with many local nonprofit organizations.
Brick Street Realty has experience helping clients buy and sell in the Navarro County area. The company works with a diverse range of buyers and sellers, including those seeking or selling rural and ranch properties. Brick Street Realty is a community-minded company that donates a portion of its proceeds from every transaction to a charity organization of the client's choice.
Partnering with Side will ensure Brick Street Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Brick Street Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Brick Street Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"When I started my career in real estate, I set out to make a difference in my community and make meaningful connections with clients," Harper said. "With Side, I'll be able to continue this mission and build a team that can help even more people realize their real estate dreams."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Brick Street Realty
Brick Street Realty is a Corsicana, Texas, based real estate company focused on growing and retaining its client base through high-quality, personalized service, integrity, and the latest technology. Its team has an impressive knowledge of the local market, and the firm partners with buyers and sellers throughout Texas. To learn more, visit http://www.brickstreetrealtygroup.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side