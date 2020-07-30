HOUSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today a net loss of $124 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to earnings of $160 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter 2020 results is a substantial increase in provision for credit losses, well in excess of net-charge-offs, that reflects the ongoing adverse macroeconomic environment and corresponding forecasts given the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent impact to certain segments of the loan portfolio.
For the first six months of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $2.4 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the first six months of 2020 was $177 million, further reflecting the decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic certainly represents an unprecedented time in global history but it has not deterred our team at BBVA USA from continuing to meet our customers' needs while also providing support to the communities in which we operate," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.
"Despite the challenging economic environment, our second quarter results continued to build on the momentum over the past two quarters in terms of customer activity, driven by solid loan growth and robust deposit generation at significantly lower rates. While we continue to navigate the challenges ahead, and work to systematically reopen our branch lobbies while protecting the safety of our employees and customers, we firmly believe this increased activity, coupled with our solid capital and strong liquidity positions, will enable us to continue aiding our customers' during this time while also building long-term value."
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were $68.5 billion, up 5 percent (annualized) from $67.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and up 8 percent from the $63.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in total loans was fueled by an increase in the commercial loan portfolio, primarily as a result of customer draws and small business loans originated under the SBA's PPP. Under the PPP, a key small business component of the CARES Act, BBVA USA funded approximately $3.3 billion in small business loans, processing more than 22,000 applications, providing loans to nearly 3,100 borrowers who did not previously have a relationship with BBVA USA and impacting an estimated 360,000 jobs.
To support and expedite the demand for this program, BBVA USA utilized its digital capabilities to build an on-line app in just three days. As a result, the bank was able to begin funding loans just three days after the program opened.
During the second quarter, approximately $7.7 billion of customer loans were funded, a 121 percent increase from the second quarter a year ago. Excluding the impact of the PPP, newly funded customer loans were 26 percent ahead of the pace set last year. For the first six months of 2020, newly funded loans totaled more than $12.3 billion, up 84 percent compared to the first six months of 2019, and up 35 percent excluding the impact of the PPP.
Deposit generation in the quarter was robust and reflected customers, both commercial and consumer, maintaining higher levels of liquidity given the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced spending, and aided somewhat by government stimulus programs/payments. Total deposits ended the quarter at $85.4 billion, up $8.2 billion or 42 percent (annualized) from the first quarter of 2020, and up $12.8 billion or 18 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $26.0 billion, up $5.6 billion or 109 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $5.3 billion or 26 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Growth in interest bearing transaction accounts was similarly robust, ending the quarter at $51.3 billion, up $5.0 billion or 43 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis, and up $14.3 billion or 39 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.
With deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 80.2 percent compared to 87.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 87.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the same time, BBVA USA continues to maintain a very strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent, unchanged from first quarter 2020 levels.
Total shareholder's equity at the end of the second quarter of 2020 totaled $11.3 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $13.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the second quarter of 2020 at 12.18 percent compared to 11.97 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 12.57 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in shareholder's equity from the prior year reflects the non-cash goodwill impairment charge recorded in the first quarter of 2020, which does not impact tangible capital levels and therefore has no impact on regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.
While increased business activity in terms of loans and deposits was positive during the quarter, revenue growth was challenged by the impact of the drastic decrease in interest rates, decreased other business activity due to the lockdown and higher provision for credit losses necessary given the ongoing adverse macroeconomic environment and corresponding forecasts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $881 million, down 10 percent (annualized) from first quarter 2020 levels and down 7 percent from second quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $612 million compared to $589 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $660 million in the second quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 2.66 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 3.24 percent in the second quarter of 2019. The decline in the percent net interest margin reflects the sudden decline in interest rates and subsequent repricing of variable rate loans.
Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $269 million compared to $315 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $284 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily the result of decrease in service charges on deposit accounts driven by a decline in consumer spending activity, which also impacted card and merchant processing fees, as well fee waivers implemented by the bank to offer relief to those customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other income was primarily the result of valuation adjustment to investments held by our small business investment company. At the same time, investment banking and advisory fees, corporate and correspondent investment sales and mortgage banking recorded positive growth both on a linked quarter basis and compared to the year ago quarter.
During the second quarter of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $3 million compared to $19 million in the first quarter of 2020. No investment securities gains were recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
Overall, expenses were well contained in the quarter as total noninterest expense totaled $579 million. On a linked quarter basis (excluding goodwill impairment) noninterest expense declined 29 percent (annualized) and represented a decrease of 3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decline in noninterest expense was primarily due to a decrease in salaries, benefits and commissions, marketing expenses and lower travel expenses, offset in part by an increase in provisions for unfunded commitments recorded in other noninterest expense. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $305 million, up 7 percent (annualized) from the first quarter of 2020 and down 12 percent from second quarter 2019 levels.
Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $539 million compared to $357 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $155 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense reflects the decline in forecasted economic conditions and the expected future losses that could result as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While oil prices have recovered from the drastic drop in the first quarter of 2020, demand continues to lag supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of the second quarter, our energy portfolio totaled $3.0 billion compared to $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the second quarter of 2020 at 1.21 percent, up from the 1.09 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and down from 1.26 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was attributable to the commercial loan portfolio, primarily in the energy sector. Provision for loan losses in the quarter totaled $526 million, exceeding net charge-offs by $403 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 72 basis points in the quarter compared to 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and 90 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.
With the increase in provision for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.57 percent compared to 2.00 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans also increased to 211 percent at the end of the quarter compared to 183 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 123 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019.
During the quarter, BBVA USA announced that it had received approval to open 15 new branches across Texas, the bank's largest market in its U.S. footprint. The branches, set to open in 2021, underscore the bank's 5-year strategic plan launched in early 2020, which aims to help clients improve their financial health. Adding branches at a time when digital transactions are increasing demonstrates the bank's belief that the branch format naturally facilitates face-to-face relationships between bankers and their customers, building a deep understanding of their financial needs.
The announcement came within a week of BBVA USA launching its new mobile banking app, Mobile 9.0, and expanded transaction detail screen in mobile and online banking, both aimed at leveraging the bank's technology expertise to provide a better experience and more transparency and control for customers.
1 Operating income and adjusted net loss are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2 Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020, are estimated.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$ 612,017
$ 659,749
(7)
$ 1,201,472
$ 1,342,838
(11)
Noninterest income [a]
268,877
284,281
(5)
583,980
533,083
10
Total revenue [a]
880,894
944,030
(7)
1,785,452
1,875,921
(5)
Investment securities gain, net
3,477
—
NM
22,616
8,958
152
Provision for credit losses
539,459
155,018
248
896,450
337,310
166
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
2,185,000
—
NM
Noninterest expense
579,450
598,314
(3)
1,203,510
1,180,287
2
Pretax (loss) income
(234,538)
190,698
(223)
(2,476,892)
367,282
(774)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(110,101)
30,512
(461)
(115,170)
66,115
(274)
Net (loss) income
$ (124,437)
$ 160,186
(178)
$ (2,361,722)
$ 301,167
(884)
Adjusted net (loss) income [b]
$ (124,437)
$ 160,186
(178)
$ (176,722)
$ 301,167
(159)
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
(0.48)%
0.69 %
(4.74)%
0.65 %
Return on average assets- adjusted [b]
(0.48)
0.69
(0.35)
0.65
Return on average tangible equity [b]
(5.45)
7.34
(52.34)
7.00
Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]
(5.45)
7.34
(3.92)
7.00
Efficiency ratio [b]
64.95
62.50
66.54
62.04
Average common equity to average assets
10.82
14.47
12.22
14.43
Average loans to average total deposits
82.89
88.13
84.66
89.40
Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]
12.18
12.57
12.18
12.57
Tier I capital ratio [c]
12.51
12.91
12.51
12.91
Total capital ratio [c]
14.66
15.08
14.66
15.08
Leverage ratio [c]
8.66
9.99
8.66
9.99
Average for Three Months
Average for Six Months
Ending Balance
Ended June 30,
%
Ended June 30,
%
June 30,
%
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Total loans
$ 69,256,412
$ 64,056,915
8
$ 67,065,753
$ 64,765,717
4
$ 68,487,351
$ 63,402,090
8
Total debt securities
14,110,021
13,625,034
4
14,001,688
13,696,513
2
14,473,646
13,923,433
4
Earning assets
94,247,127
83,152,459
13
90,375,817
82,829,544
9
95,504,447
82,741,439
15
Total assets
104,204,062
93,452,839
12
100,280,087
93,220,648
8
102,267,616
92,184,045
11
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
24,225,740
20,286,244
19
22,259,622
20,234,941
10
25,978,354
20,646,209
26
Interest bearing transaction accounts
49,896,129
36,948,180
35
46,786,454
36,429,106
28
51,304,239
36,967,442
39
Total transaction accounts
74,121,869
57,234,424
30
69,046,076
56,664,047
22
77,282,593
57,613,651
34
Total deposits
83,547,718
72,687,054
15
79,214,772
72,446,783
9
85,426,414
72,588,810
18
Total shareholder's equity
11,533,007
13,782,011
(16)
12,516,811
13,711,724
(9)
11,270,789
13,870,723
(19)
Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]
9,175,875
8,750,882
5
9,074,873
8,678,376
5
8,913,446
8,845,449
1
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
[b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans [a]
$ 764,744
$ 676,716
$ 606,843
$ 653,242
$ 732,696
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
66,163
61,774
71,126
67,869
64,337
TDRs 90 days or more past due
423
335
414
588
304
Total nonperforming loans [a]
831,330
738,825
678,383
721,699
797,337
Foreclosed real estate
14,871
20,642
20,833
17,381
13,752
Other repossessed assets
8,599
13,338
10,930
17,584
13,040
Total nonperforming assets
$ 854,800
$ 772,805
$ 710,146
$ 756,664
$ 824,129
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
$ 95,788
$ 97,404
$ 97,901
$ 97,218
$ 112,383
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
1.21 %
1.09 %
1.06 %
1.14 %
1.26 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets
1.25
1.14
1.11
1.19
1.30
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,351,072
$ 920,993
$ 942,191
$ 977,660
$ 966,022
Adoption of ASC 326
—
184,931
—
—
—
Net charge-offs (NCO)
123,054
111,798
140,703
176,098
143,380
Provision for loan losses
526,334
356,946
119,505
140,629
155,018
Balance at end of period
$ 1,754,352
$ 1,351,072
$ 920,993
$ 942,191
$ 977,660
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
2.57 %
2.00 %
1.44 %
1.49 %
1.54 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
211.03
182.87
135.76
130.55
122.62
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
205.24
174.83
129.69
124.52
118.63
Annualized as a % of average loans:
NCO - QTD
0.72
0.69
0.87
1.10
0.90
NCO - YTD
0.71
0.69
0.88
0.88
0.77
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 69,256,412
$ 680,157
3.95 %
$ 64,056,915
$ 799,680
5.01 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
5,780,912
18,805
1.31
8,983,280
45,125
2.01
Debt securities held to maturity
8,207,298
40,635
1.99
4,744,584
34,458
2.91
Other earning assets [b]
10,880,694
15,173
0.56
5,470,510
36,424
2.67
Total earning assets [a]
94,125,316
754,770
3.23
83,255,289
915,687
4.41
Allowance for credit losses
(1,375,912)
(974,772)
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale
121,811
(102,830)
Other assets
11,332,847
11,275,152
Total assets
$ 104,204,062
$ 93,452,839
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 14,153,639
$ 13,430
0.38
$ 9,304,889
$ 26,536
1.14
Savings and money market accounts
35,742,490
43,943
0.49
27,643,291
88,203
1.28
Certificates and other time deposits
9,425,849
39,906
1.70
15,452,630
87,739
2.28
Total interest bearing deposits
59,321,978
97,279
0.66
52,400,810
202,478
1.55
FHLB and other borrowings
3,567,010
21,936
2.47
4,026,581
34,300
3.42
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
1,192,030
12,274
4.14
466,926
6,002
5.16
Other short-term borrowings
12,588
39
1.25
7,402
100
5.42
Total interest bearing liabilities
64,093,606
131,528
0.83
56,901,719
242,880
1.71
Noninterest bearing deposits
24,225,740
20,286,244
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
4,351,709
2,482,865
Total liabilities
92,671,055
79,670,828
Shareholder's equity
11,533,007
13,782,011
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 104,204,062
$ 93,452,839
Net interest income/ net interest spread
623,242
2.40 %
672,807
2.70 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.66 %
3.24 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
11,225
13,058
Net interest income
$ 612,017
$ 659,749
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
Assets
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 67,065,753
$ 1,406,689
4.22 %
$ 64,765,717
$ 1,612,095
5.02 %
Debt securities available for sale [a]
6,225,236
17,313
0.56
9,450,246
98,647
2.11
Debt securities held to maturity
7,699,732
82,715
2.16
4,391,400
65,223
3.00
Other earning assets [b]
9,308,376
58,470
1.26
4,367,314
59,931
2.77
Total earning assets [a]
90,299,097
1,565,187
3.49
82,974,677
1,835,896
4.46
Allowance for credit losses
(1,220,331)
(942,398)
Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale
76,720
(145,133)
Other assets
11,124,601
11,333,502
Total assets
$ 100,280,087
$ 93,220,648
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 12,926,063
37,981
0.59
$ 8,997,002
46,882
1.05
Savings and money market accounts
33,860,391
128,735
0.76
27,432,104
165,112
1.21
Certificates and other time deposits
10,168,696
95,305
1.88
15,782,736
172,838
2.21
Total interest bearing deposits
56,955,150
262,021
0.93
52,211,842
384,832
1.49
FHLB and other borrowings
3,651,605
43,112
2.37
4,157,923
71,926
3.49
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
1,321,766
34,932
5.31
439,577
9,749
4.47
Other short-term borrowings
16,312
391
4.82
17,702
296
3.37
Total interest bearing liabilities
61,944,833
340,456
1.11
56,827,044
466,803
1.66
Noninterest bearing deposits
22,259,622
20,234,941
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
3,558,821
2,446,939
Total liabilities
87,763,276
79,508,924
Shareholder's equity
12,516,811
13,711,724
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 100,280,087
$ 93,220,648
Net interest income/ net interest spread
1,224,731
2.38 %
1,369,093
2.80 %
Net yield on earning assets
2.73 %
3.33 %
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
23,259
26,255
Net interest income
$ 1,201,472
$ 1,342,838
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Ended June 30,
%
2020
2019
2020
2019
Change
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 105,764
$ 120,639
(12)
$ 44,233
$ 61,531
$ 64,585
$ 65,143
$ 61,731
Card and merchant processing fees
93,507
96,357
(3)
43,416
50,091
50,805
50,385
50,355
Investment services sales fees
59,378
58,029
2
24,971
34,407
28,130
29,287
31,333
Investment banking and advisory fees
71,792
39,615
81
45,061
26,731
15,720
28,324
20,758
Money transfer income
50,009
47,253
6
25,461
24,548
25,871
26,020
25,272
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
29,572
12,499
137
18,855
10,717
14,263
11,799
5,607
Asset management fees
23,464
22,634
4
11,560
11,904
11,532
11,405
11,867
Mortgage banking
41,319
10,807
282
23,868
17,451
9,048
8,204
5,870
Bank owned life insurance
9,719
9,387
4
5,094
4,625
4,584
3,508
4,803
Other
99,456
115,863
(14)
26,358
73,098
48,046
66,241
66,685
583,980
533,083
10
268,877
315,103
272,584
300,316
284,281
Investment securities gains, net
22,616
8,958
152
3,477
19,139
—
21,003
—
Total noninterest income
$ 606,596
$ 542,041
12
$ 272,354
$ 334,242
$ 272,584
$ 321,319
$ 284,281
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, benefits and commissions
$ 561,833
$ 589,019
(5)
$ 251,697
$ 310,136
$ 297,823
$ 295,092
$ 296,303
Equipment
129,433
128,032
1
64,752
64,681
64,826
63,908
62,638
Professional services
148,320
137,680
8
78,100
70,220
82,343
72,903
73,784
Net occupancy
81,428
81,057
—
41,585
39,843
43,302
42,241
40,116
Money transfer expense
35,094
32,268
9
17,958
17,136
17,951
18,005
17,290
Marketing
20,677
26,805
(23)
8,778
11,899
12,888
15,471
16,412
Communications
11,179
11,134
—
5,808
5,371
5,179
5,469
5,733
Goodwill impairment
2,185,000
—
NM
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
Other
215,546
174,292
24
110,772
104,774
92,594
85,798
86,038
Total noninterest expense
$3,388,510
$1,180,287
187
$ 579,450
$ 2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
$ 598,887
$ 598,314
NM = Not meaningful
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
Computation of Operating Income:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,201,472
$ 1,342,838
$ 612,017
$ 589,455
$ 623,154
$ 641,041
$ 659,749
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
606,596
542,041
272,354
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)
3,388,510
1,180,287
579,450
2,809,060
1,086,906
598,887
598,314
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
Operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 604,558
$ 704,592
$ 304,921
$ 299,637
$ 278,832
$ 363,473
$ 345,716
Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:
Total shareholder's equity
$ 11,270,789
$ 13,870,723
$ 11,270,789
$11,358,354
$ 13,386,589
$ 14,101,618
$ 13,870,723
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)
2,357,343
5,025,274
2,357,343
2,359,540
4,555,330
5,020,573
5,025,274
Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)
$ 8,913,446
$ 8,845,449
$ 8,913,446
$ 8,998,814
$ 8,831,259
$ 9,081,045
$ 8,845,449
Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)
$ 12,516,811
$ 13,711,724
$ 11,533,007
$13,500,615
$ 14,090,315
$ 14,056,939
$ 13,782,011
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)
3,441,938
5,033,348
2,357,132
4,526,744
5,016,935
5,023,480
5,031,129
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]
$ 9,074,873
$ 8,678,376
$ 9,175,875
$ 8,973,871
$ 9,073,380
$ 9,033,459
$ 8,750,882
Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]
$ (2,361,722)
$ 301,167
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)
(52.34)%
7.00 %
(5.45)%
(100.27)%
(14.46)%
8.03 %
7.34 %
Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (2,361,722)
$ 301,167
$ (124,437)
$ (2,237,285)
$ (330,705)
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
—
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]
$ (176,722)
$ 301,167
$ (124,437)
$ (52,285)
$ 139,295
$ 182,945
$ 160,186
Average assets (GAAP) [D]
$ 100,280,087
$ 93,220,648
$ 104,204,062
$96,356,113
$ 95,754,954
$ 94,942,456
$ 93,452,839
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)
(0.35)%
0.65 %
(0.48)%
(0.22)%
0.58 %
0.76 %
0.69 %
Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)
(3.92)
7.00
(5.45)
(2.34)
6.09
8.03
7.34
Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 3,388,510
$ 1,180,287
$ 579,450
$ 2,809,060
$ 1,086,906
$ 598,887
$ 598,314
Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)
2,185,000
113
—
2,185,000
470,102
—
113
Total expense (GAAP) [E]
$ 1,203,510
$ 1,180,174
$ 579,450
$ 624,060
$ 616,804
$ 598,887
$ 598,201
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
$ 1,224,731
$ 1,369,093
$ 623,242
$ 601,489
$ 635,552
$ 653,926
$ 672,807
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
606,596
542,041
272,354
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)
22,616
8,958
3,477
19,139
—
21,003
—
Total revenue [F]
$ 1,808,711
$ 1,902,176
$ 892,119
$ 916,592
$ 908,136
$ 954,242
$ 957,088
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])
66.54 %
62.04 %
64.95 %
68.08 %
67.92 %
62.76 %
62.50 %
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due,
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 51,207
$ 5,130
$ 8,450
$ 389,615
$ 1,866
$ 28,325,856
$ 28,782,124
$ 29,038
Real estate – construction
12,907
—
532
13,317
64
2,271,650
2,298,470
(36)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
8,592
2,190
415
117,213
1,876
13,670,383
13,800,669
8,670
Residential real estate – mortgage
70,252
22,495
13,140
169,387
54,289
13,099,576
13,429,139
182
Equity lines of credit
8,461
8,162
3,555
34,915
—
2,461,741
2,516,834
(476)
Equity loans
1,311
692
148
8,457
21,280
178,092
209,980
(120)
Credit card
6,668
7,286
22,134
—
—
929,484
965,572
20,107
Consumer – direct
19,927
10,923
11,623
7,624
16,836
2,067,175
2,134,108
42,271
Consumer – indirect
32,519
11,162
6,166
24,216
—
4,030,541
4,104,604
23,418
Total loans
$ 211,844
$ 68,040
$ 66,163
$ 764,744
$ 96,211
$ 67,034,498
$ 68,241,500
$ 123,054
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 245,851
$ 245,851
$ —
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 31,493
$ 7,588
$ 3,013
$ 323,881
$ 1,931
$ 27,464,207
$ 27,832,113
$ 19,014
Real estate – construction
9,356
66
574
13,676
69
2,147,973
2,171,714
(13)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,439
5,241
912
114,839
3,333
13,715,641
13,853,405
(73)
Residential real estate – mortgage
67,938
25,187
5,744
147,058
55,116
13,144,975
13,446,018
(172)
Equity lines of credit
16,382
6,244
3,295
33,354
—
2,552,075
2,611,350
536
Equity loans
2,636
1,147
293
8,027
22,392
194,874
229,369
212
Credit card
13,230
8,932
23,707
—
—
977,503
1,023,372
19,517
Consumer – direct
34,553
19,738
15,196
7,160
14,898
2,184,500
2,276,045
51,726
Consumer – indirect
76,547
24,249
9,040
28,721
—
3,957,471
4,096,028
21,051
Total loans
$ 265,574
$ 98,392
$ 61,774
$ 676,716
$ 97,739
$ 66,339,219
$ 67,539,414
$ 111,798
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 117,752
$ 117,752
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 29,273
$ 16,462
$ 6,692
$ 268,288
$ 1,456
$ 24,110,067
$ 24,432,238
$ 37,788
Real estate – construction
7,603
2
571
8,041
72
2,012,393
2,028,682
(126)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
5,325
5,458
6,576
98,077
3,414
13,742,628
13,861,478
(285)
Residential real estate – mortgage
72,571
21,909
4,641
147,337
57,165
13,230,331
13,533,954
107
Equity lines of credit
15,766
6,581
1,567
38,113
—
2,530,653
2,592,680
857
Equity loans
2,856
1,028
195
8,651
23,770
208,468
244,968
137
Credit card
11,275
9,214
22,796
—
—
959,080
1,002,365
16,760
Consumer – direct
33,658
20,703
18,358
6,555
12,438
2,246,430
2,338,142
58,190
Consumer – indirect
83,966
28,430
9,730
31,781
—
3,758,443
3,912,350
27,275
Total loans
$ 262,293
$ 109,787
$ 71,126
$ 606,843
$ 98,315
$ 62,798,493
$ 63,946,857
$ 140,703
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 112,058
$ 112,058
$ —
At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 30,779
$ 24,036
$ 11,179
$ 301,021
$ 1,552
$ 24,314,563
$ 24,683,130
$ 69,942
Real estate – construction
3,831
185
532
1,616
76
1,999,107
2,005,347
(59)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
13,939
41
2,375
110,632
3,492
12,943,694
13,074,173
2,250
Residential real estate – mortgage
74,796
22,329
4,778
153,078
60,537
13,187,809
13,503,327
1,280
Equity lines of credit
11,088
4,616
2,072
36,879
—
2,563,457
2,618,112
431
Equity loans
2,452
978
524
8,728
24,789
225,973
263,444
(59)
Credit card
10,372
8,092
20,037
—
—
897,646
936,147
16,398
Consumer – direct
35,762
23,075
17,773
7,348
7,360
2,297,040
2,388,358
63,992
Consumer – indirect
81,075
26,294
8,599
33,940
—
3,698,625
3,848,533
21,923
Total loans
$ 264,094
$ 109,646
$ 67,869
$ 653,242
$ 97,806
$ 62,127,914
$ 63,320,571
$ 176,098
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 134,314
$ 134,314
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
30-59 Days Past
60-89 Days Past
90 Days or
Nonaccrual
Accruing
Not Past Due or
Total
Net Charge Offs
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$ 49,037
$ 8,246
$ 12,785
$ 389,779
$ 19,150
$ 24,373,659
$ 24,852,656
$ 45,916
Real estate – construction
3,159
114
532
2,097
107
1,976,637
1,982,646
(477)
Commercial real estate – mortgage
4,716
3,283
360
107,137
3,687
12,850,522
12,969,705
61
Residential real estate – mortgage
74,767
25,226
6,681
154,247
59,130
13,084,079
13,404,130
1,523
Equity lines of credit
12,604
7,972
3,394
35,356
—
2,613,504
2,672,830
371
Equity loans
2,549
788
224
9,361
25,361
237,495
275,778
194
Credit card
11,119
7,007
18,762
—
—
841,213
878,101
16,436
Consumer – direct
36,657
22,986
14,786
6,926
5,252
2,390,021
2,476,628
57,142
Consumer – indirect
77,523
21,908
6,813
27,793
—
3,665,042
3,799,079
22,214
Total loans
$ 272,131
$ 97,530
$ 64,337
$ 732,696
$ 112,687
$ 62,032,172
$ 63,311,553
$ 143,380
Loans held for sale
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 90,537
$ 90,537
$ —
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
2020
2019
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,019,127
$ 1,033,733
$ 1,149,734
$ 1,117,458
$ 1,027,400
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits
11,738,063
4,479,535
5,788,964
5,356,141
4,773,761
Cash and cash equivalents
12,757,190
5,513,268
6,938,698
6,473,599
5,801,161
Trading account assets
1,016,966
1,009,130
473,976
564,000
440,098
Debt securities available for sale
5,765,192
6,344,816
7,235,305
7,612,590
9,010,950
Debt securities held to maturity, net
8,693,437
7,876,266
6,797,046
6,334,634
4,912,483
Loans held for sale
245,851
117,752
112,058
134,314
90,537
Loans
68,241,500
67,539,414
63,946,857
63,320,571
63,311,553
Allowance for loan losses
(1,754,352)
(1,351,072)
(920,993)
(942,191)
(977,660)
Net loans
66,487,148
66,188,342
63,025,864
62,378,380
62,333,893
Premises and equipment, net
1,070,358
1,068,741
1,087,698
1,085,635
1,105,819
Bank owned life insurance
754,908
754,409
750,224
746,819
745,130
Goodwill
2,328,296
2,328,296
4,513,296
4,983,296
4,983,296
Other assets
3,148,270
3,124,539
2,669,182
2,600,820
2,760,678
Total assets
$ 102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
$ 92,914,087
$ 92,184,045
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$ 25,978,354
$ 20,418,504
$ 21,850,216
$ 21,019,303
$ 20,646,209
Interest bearing
59,448,060
56,816,003
53,135,067
52,550,139
51,942,601
Total deposits
85,426,414
77,234,507
74,985,283
73,569,442
72,588,810
FHLB and other borrowings
3,571,933
3,790,137
3,690,044
3,709,949
4,052,969
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
249,481
409,784
173,028
117,421
191,739
Other short-term borrowings
1,619
—
—
45
2,067
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,747,380
1,532,777
1,368,403
1,415,612
1,477,737
Total liabilities
90,996,827
82,967,205
80,216,758
78,812,469
78,313,322
Shareholder's Equity:
Preferred stock
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
229,475
Common stock — $0.01 par value
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
2,230
Surplus
14,035,607
14,039,572
14,043,727
14,359,966
14,364,527
Retained deficit
(3,430,135)
(3,305,226)
(917,227)
(585,859)
(768,290)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
404,165
362,339
(1,072)
66,009
13,508
Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity
11,241,342
11,328,390
13,357,133
14,071,821
13,841,450
Noncontrolling interests
29,447
29,964
29,456
29,797
29,273
Total shareholder's equity
11,270,789
11,358,354
13,386,589
14,101,618
13,870,723
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 102,267,616
$ 94,325,559
$ 93,603,347
$ 92,914,087
$ 92,184,045
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 669,767
$ 715,476
$ 738,140
$ 771,245
$ 787,767
Interest on debt securities available for sale
18,805
(1,492)
33,333
36,051
45,125
Interest on debt securities held to maturity
39,800
41,102
43,097
38,893
33,313
Interest on trading account assets
1,157
1,122
1,326
487
601
Interest and dividends on other earning assets
14,016
42,175
39,915
46,528
35,823
Total interest income
743,545
798,383
855,811
893,204
902,629
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
97,279
164,742
189,345
203,979
202,478
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
21,936
21,176
31,263
32,975
34,300
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
12,274
22,658
11,850
15,137
6,002
Interest on other short-term borrowings
39
352
199
72
100
Total interest expense
131,528
208,928
232,657
252,163
242,880
Net interest income
612,017
589,455
623,154
641,041
659,749
Provision for credit losses
539,459
356,991
119,505
140,629
155,018
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
72,558
232,464
503,649
500,412
504,731
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
44,233
61,531
64,585
65,143
61,731
Card and merchant processing fees
43,416
50,091
50,805
50,385
50,355
Investment services sales fees
24,971
34,407
28,130
29,287
31,333
Investment banking and advisory fees
45,061
26,731
15,720
28,324
20,758
Money transfer income
25,461
24,548
25,871
26,020
25,272
Asset management fees
11,560
11,904
11,532
11,405
11,867
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
18,855
10,717
14,263
11,799
5,607
Mortgage banking
23,868
17,451
9,048
8,204
5,870
Bank owned life insurance
5,094
4,625
4,584
3,508
4,803
Investment securities gains, net
3,477
19,139
—
21,003
—
Other
26,358
73,098
48,046
66,241
66,685
Total noninterest income
272,354
334,242
272,584
321,319
284,281
Noninterest expense:
Salaries, benefits and commissions
251,697
310,136
297,823
295,092
296,303
Equipment
64,752
64,681
64,826
63,908
62,638
Professional services
78,100
70,220
82,343
72,903
73,784
Net occupancy
41,585
39,843
43,302
42,241
40,116
Money transfer expense
17,958
17,136
17,951
18,005
17,290
Marketing
8,778
11,899
12,888
15,471
16,412
Communications
5,808
5,371
5,179
5,469
5,733
Goodwill impairment
—
2,185,000
470,000
—
—
Other
110,772
104,774
92,594
85,798
86,038
Total noninterest expense
579,450
2,809,060
1,086,906
598,887
598,314
Net (loss) income before income tax expense
(234,538)
(2,242,354)
(310,673)
222,844
190,698
Income tax (benefit) expense
(110,101)
(5,069)
20,032
39,899
30,512
Net (loss) income
(124,437)
(2,237,285)
(330,705)
182,945
160,186
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
472
501
663
514
599
Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
$ (124,909)
$ (2,237,786)
$ (331,368)
$ 182,431
$ 159,587