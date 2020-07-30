Approval received to open 15 new branches in Texas - Loans and COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts: Newly funded loans total $7.7 billion in the quarter and more than $12.3 billion during the first half of the year. BBVA USA funded $3.3 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans while processing more than 22,000 applications, providing loans to nearly 3,100 new customers and impacting an estimated 360,000 jobs. Proactively providing other products and offers to assist customers during the pandemic - Deposit generation: Total deposits increased $8.2 billion or 42 percent (annualized) from first quarter 2020 levels, driven by robust noninterest bearing deposit growth (+$5.6 billion) and interest bearing transaction accounts (+$5.0 billion), partially offset by a targeted reduction in CDs - Capital and liquidity: Regulatory capital and liquidity positions remain strong. CET12 ratio ends the quarter at 12.18 percent while Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 144 percent - Operating income: Operating income1 in the quarter totals $305 million, up 7 percent (annualized) from the first quarter of 2020 but down 12 percent from second quarter 2019 levels - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses totals $539 million in the quarter reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including adverse macroeconomic environment and forecasts. Component of provision expense for loan losses exceeds net charge-offs by $403 million - Credit quality: Nonperforming loan ratio at 1.21 percent compared to 1.09 percent on a linked quarter basis. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans at 72 basis points compared to 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2020