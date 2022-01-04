DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Basile, a shareholder in the Intellectual Property & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been selected to D Magazine's 2022 'Best Lawyers Under 40' list. The annual list recognizes young lawyers in the North Texas area.
"Todd is an exceptional lawyer, and beyond his vast experience in intellectual property rights, he is an innovative leader in supporting many emerging areas where technology and the law converge. We are ecstatic that he has been recognized by D Magazine. This well-deserved award represents his commitment to his practice and clients and his dedication to the local legal community," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office. "Additionally, it serves as a testament to Greenberg Traurig's commitment to Dallas and finding innovative ways to support our clients in Texas and beyond."
D Magazine previously named Basile to its 'Best Lawyers Under 40' list in 2020 and to 'Best Lawyers in Dallas' list in 2020 and 2021.
The 'Best Lawyers Under 40' listing is determined through a peer-review voting process with ballots submitted by thousands of area lawyers, according to the publication. The final list was compiled by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with the magazine's editors.
Basile has more than 15 years of combined experience in the tech and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations across a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, software, and medtech. Basile also represents technology investors in mergers and acquisitions deals, negotiates IP licenses and technology development agreements, and assists clients in navigating intellectual property disputes. He also hosts Two Minute Tech Law Tips, a vlog dedicated to sharing digestible tech law insights with CEOs, CTOs, and in-house counsel alike.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
