DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEX-ABOTA, the Texas chapters of the American Board of Trial Advocates, will host a webinar titled "How Race and Implicit Bias Impact the Practice of Law" on July 10, 2020 via Zoom webinar. The featured speaker will be Dr. Kevin Cokley, a psychologist and professor at the University of Texas at Austin.
Public demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd, and other African Americans protest racial bias not just in law enforcement, but throughout our society, including the justice system that enforces our laws. This workshop will examine the role that race and implicit bias play in the courthouse and the practice of law in general. Participants will learn how to recognize implicit bias in themselves and in others. The workshop will conclude with strategies lawyers can use to reduce implicit bias.
Dr. Cokley is an endowed professor in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin and Director of the Institute for Urban Policy Research & Analysis. He is a Fellow of the University of Texas Academy of Distinguished Teachers. He teaches Educational Psychology and African and African Diaspora Studies. His publications have appeared in professional journals such as the Journal of Counseling Psychology, Cultural Diversity and Ethnic Minority Psychology, the Journal of Black Psychology, and the Harvard Educational Review.
He has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Black Psychology, and was elected to Fellow status in the American Psychological Association for his contributions to ethnic minority psychology and counseling psychology. He has received numerous awards for teaching and academic excellence.
To register for this complimentary webinar click here.
About the American Board of Trial Advocates
ABOTA is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury.
Founded in 1958 with a membership of more than 7,600 experienced attorneys representing both the plaintiff and defense bars in civil cases, ABOTA is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor and courtesy in the legal profession.
For more information contact:
Robby Alden at (800) 344-3751
ralden@byrddavis.com