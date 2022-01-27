HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021.
  • Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million, 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021.
  • Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis. 

"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.

"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels. 

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021.  This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.

















(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







2021





2020



(Dollars in thousands)



December 31





September 30





June 30





March 31





December 31



ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents:































Cash and due from banks



$

326,733





$

359,888





$

352,544





$

238,107





$

201,270



Federal funds sold





292







696







1,228







741







2,290



Total cash and cash equivalents





327,025







360,584







353,772







238,848







203,560



































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks





131







131







131







131







129



Investment securities available-for-sale





26,432







26,431







25,991







24,680







25,595



Loans held for sale





-







-







-







-







2,345



Loans held for investment





2,068,724







1,612,394







1,551,722







1,692,806







1,556,092



Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss





(19,295)







(15,571)







(13,394)







(13,471)







(11,979)



Loans, net





2,049,429







1,596,823







1,538,328







1,679,335







1,544,113



Accrued interest receivable





10,228







10,238







11,350







13,375







13,676



Premises and equipment, net





19,045







18,364







15,859







15,154







15,156



Other real estate owned





1,676







1,676







1,686







3,066







3,367



Bank-owned life insurance





26,528







26,382







26,237







26,088







25,961



Non-marketable securities, at cost





7,527







10,905







8,032







4,424







4,407



Deferred tax asset, net





4,088







4,456







3,836







3,903







4,039



Core Deposit Intangible, net





1,292







1,332







1,373







1,413







1,454



Goodwill





18,034







18,034







18,034







18,034







18,034



Other assets





7,977







6,815







8,671







5,365







5,457



Total assets



$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300





$

2,033,816





$

1,867,293



































LIABILITIES































Deposits:































Noninterest bearing



$

531,401





$

364,418





$

374,942





$

412,932





$

327,361



Interest bearing





1,609,798







1,451,533







1,408,326







1,400,262







1,306,470



Total deposits





2,141,199







1,815,951







1,783,268







1,813,194







1,633,831



































Accrued interest payable





437







477







866







896







1,215



Other liabilities





7,769







8,291







7,845







8,056







6,654



FHLB advances





50,000







50,250







50,000







50,000







70,000



Note Payable - Senior Debt





1,000







1,000







20,500







20,500







20,875



Note Payable - Subordinated Debt





-







-







13,000







13,000







13,000



Total liabilities





2,200,405







1,875,969







1,875,479







1,905,646







1,745,575



































Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares





-







2,060







1,876







1,778







1,302



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock





13,432







9,387







6,647







6,402







6,350



Additional paid-in capital





249,252







160,725







97,821







92,254







91,462



Retained earnings





36,029







35,675







33,290







29,701







24,605



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,394







1,394







1,042







792







280



Treasury stock, at cost





(1,100)







(979)







(979)







(979)







(979)









299,007







206,202







137,821







128,170







121,718



Less:  ESOP-owned shares





-







(2,060)







(1,876)







(1,778)







(1,302)



Total shareholders' equity





299,007







204,142







135,945







126,392







120,416



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300





$

2,033,816





$

1,867,293



 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







2021





2020





2021





2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31





September 30





June 30





March 31





December 31





December 31





December 31



INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees



$

26,226





$

23,940





$

23,522





$

25,198





$

22,162





$

98,886





$

80,791



Investment securities available-for-sale





265







265







261







252







229







1,043







297



Federal funds sold and other





169







194







148







175







463







686







1,153



Total interest income





26,660







24,399







23,931







25,625







22,854







100,615







82,241















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts





1,913







2,023







2,213







2,377







2,616







8,526







12,302



FHLB advances and notes payable





128







374







504







530







566







1,536







2,058



Total interest expense





2,041







2,397







2,717







2,907







3,182







10,062







14,360















































Net interest income





24,619







22,002







21,214







22,718







19,672







90,553







67,881















































Provision for loan losses





6,100







2,323







-







1,500







5,000







9,923







7,550















































Net interest income after provision for loan losses





18,519







19,679







21,214







21,218







14,672







80,630







60,331















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees





566







559







770







472







507







2,367







1,709



Gain on sale of SBA loans





411







175







-







-







-







586







266



Other





1,078







230







339







278







72







1,925







707



Total noninterest income





2,055







964







1,109







750







579







4,878







2,682















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits





14,029







12,138







12,512







9,963







7,125







48,642







29,262



Data processing and network expense





786







844







820







610







688







3,060







3,184



Occupancy and equipment expense





1,557







1,419







1,195







1,196







1,105







5,367







4,127



Legal and professional





1,450







1,164







1,564







1,115







914







5,293







3,962



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense





275







495







170







1,023







208







1,963







1,369



Advertising and marketing





657







422







406







404







420







1,889







1,326



Telephone and communications





115







119







168







193







158







595







605



Software purchases and maintenance





248







261







192







151







122







852







420



Regulatory assessments





506







252







294







49







489







1,101







1,303



Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned





-







-







(31)







375







-







344







-



Other





464







527







489







439







539







1,919







1,845



Total noninterest expense





20,087







17,641







17,779







15,518







11,768







71,025







47,403















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE





487







3,002







4,544







6,450







3,483







14,483







15,610















































Income tax expense





133







617







955







1,354







948







3,059







3,495















































NET INCOME



$

354





$

2,385





$

3,589





$

5,096





$

2,535





$

11,424





$

12,115















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share



$

0.03





$

0.29





$

0.57





$

0.81





$

0.41





$

1.45





$

1.94



Diluted earnings per share



$

0.03





$

0.28





$

0.55





$

0.80





$

0.40





$

1.40





$

1.91



 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







2021





2020





2021





2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31





September 30





June 30





March 31





December 31





December 31





December 31



Net Income



$

354





$

2,385





$

3,589





$

5,096





$

2,535





$

11,424





$

12,115



























































































Earnings per share, basic



$

0.03





$

0.29





$

0.57





$

0.81





$

0.41





$

1.45





$

1.94



Earnings per share, diluted



$

0.03





$

0.28





$

0.55





$

0.80





$

0.40





$

1.40





$

1.91



Dividends per share



$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-





$

-















































Return on average assets (A)





0.06

%





0.46

%





0.71

%





1.06

%





0.54

%





0.55

%





0.73

%

Return on average equity (A)





0.55

%





5.41

%





11.45

%





16.81

%





8.48

%





6.70

%





10.74

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)





4.78

%





4.49

%





4.39

%





4.97

%





4.38

%





4.65

%





4.24

%

Efficiency ratio (D)





75.31

%





76.81

%





79.64

%





66.12

%





58.11

%





74.43

%





67.18

%













































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Equity to assets





11.96

%





9.90

%





6.85

%





6.30

%





6.52

%





11.96

%





6.52

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)





11.28

%





9.06

%





5.94

%





5.40

%





5.53

%





11.28

%





5.53

%













































Third Coast Bank, SSB:











































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)





12.63

%





11.89

%





11.24

%





11.76

%





11.51

%





12.63

%





11.51

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





12.63

%





11.89

%





11.24

%





11.76

%





11.51

%





12.63

%





11.51

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





13.54

%





12.96

%





12.32

%





12.93

%





12.54

%





13.54

%





12.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)





13.01

%





9.61

%





9.17

%





9.23

%





9.70

%





13.01

%





9.70

%













































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic





10,724,545







8,099,878







6,339,850







6,280,855







6,242,540







7,874,110







6,232,115



Diluted





11,156,037







8,448,112







6,535,163







6,364,672







6,334,839







8,138,824







6,329,760



Period end shares outstanding





13,353,572







9,313,929







6,573,684







6,328,802







6,276,759







13,353,572







6,276,759



Book value per share



$

22.39





$

22.14





$

20.97





$

20.25





$

19.39





$

22.39





$

19.39



Tangible book value per share (B)



$

20.94





$

20.06





$

18.01





$

17.18





$

16.29





$

20.94





$

16.29



















(A) 

Interim periods annualized.

(B) 

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) 

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) 

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended







December 31, 2021





September 30, 2021





December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)



Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate



Assets























































Interest-earnings assets:























































Investment securities



$

42,677





$

265







2.46

%



$

31,588





$

265







3.33

%



$

45,136





$

229







2.02

%

Loans, gross





1,774,294







26,226







5.86

%





1,553,517







23,940







6.11

%





1,605,646







22,162







5.49

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets





226,197







169







0.30

%





360,723







194







0.21

%





135,344







463







1.36

%

Total interest-earning assets





2,043,168







26,660







5.18

%





1,945,828







24,399







4.97

%





1,786,126







22,854







5.09

%

Less allowance for loan losses





(17,130)



















(13,466)



















(11,555)















Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance





2,026,038



















1,932,362



















1,774,571















Noninterest-earning assets





187,770



















138,687



















93,209















Total assets



$

2,213,808

















$

2,071,049

















$

1,867,780







































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Interest-bearing deposits



$

1,485,059





$

1,913







0.51

%



$

1,423,418





$

2,023







0.56

%



$

1,301,862





$

2,616







0.80

%

Notes payable





1,126







11







3.88

%





21,278







262







4.89

%





34,164







443







5.16

%

FHLB advances





66,315







117







0.70

%





55,418







112







0.80

%





89,648







123







0.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,552,500







2,041







0.52

%





1,500,114







2,397







0.63

%





1,425,674







3,182







0.89

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





392,955



















386,727



















318,335















Other liabilities





10,770



















9,440



















4,807















Total liabilities





1,956,225



















1,896,281



















1,748,816















Shareholders' equity





257,583



















174,768



















118,964















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,213,808

















$

2,071,049

















$

1,867,780















Net interest income









$

24,619

















$

22,002

















$

19,672









Net interest spread (1)

















4.66

%

















4.34

%

















4.20

%

Net interest margin (2)

















4.78

%

















4.49

%

















4.38

%

















(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







For the Year Ended







December 31, 2021





December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands)



Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate





Average

Outstanding

Balance





Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)





Average

Yield/

Rate



Assets





































Interest-earnings assets:





































Investment securities



$

31,251





$

1,043







3.34

%



$

14,709





$

297







2.02

%

Loans, gross





1,646,591







98,886







6.01

%





1,433,412







80,791







5.64

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets





267,983







686







0.26

%





152,066







1,153







0.76

%

Total interest-earning assets





1,945,825







100,615







5.17

%





1,600,187







82,241







5.14

%

Less allowance for loan losses





(14,198)



















(10,506)















Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance





1,931,627



















1,589,681















Noninterest-earning assets





132,825



















80,686















Total assets



$

2,064,452

















$

1,670,367





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Interest-bearing deposits



$

1,421,757





$

8,526







0.60

%



$

1,150,723





$

12,302







1.07

%

Notes payable





22,329







1,091







4.89

%





39,793







1,615







4.06

%

FHLB advances





56,442







445







0.79

%





50,000







443







0.89

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,500,528







10,062







0.67

%





1,240,516







14,360







1.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





383,747



















310,357















Other liabilities





9,547



















6,661















Total liabilities





1,893,822



















1,557,534















Shareholders' equity





170,630



















112,833















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

2,064,452

















$

1,670,367















Net interest income









$

90,553

















$

67,881









Net interest spread (1)

















4.50

%

















3.98

%

Net interest margin (2)

















4.65

%

















4.24

%

















(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended







2021





2020



(Dollars in thousands)



December 31





September 30





June 30





March 31





December 31



Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied



$

383,941





$

361,467





$

361,217





$

359,416





$

353,273



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied





445,308







345,360







286,533







276,174







277,804



Residential





213,264







179,971







165,890







137,201







140,622



Construction, development & other





320,335







124,548







80,400







85,398







98,207



Farmland





9,934







8,309







6,011







5,164







4,653



Commercial & industrial





611,348







538,551







612,306







792,270







645,928



Consumer





4,001







4,417







4,499







4,627







4,157



Other





80,593







49,771







34,866







32,556







31,448



Total loans



$

2,068,724





$

1,612,394





$

1,551,722





$

1,692,806





$

1,556,092



































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans



$

10,030





$

11,077





$

5,158





$

5,761





$

7,257



Loans > 90 days and still accruing





278







561







184







1,009







752



Restructured loans--accruing





5,295







5,319







5,924







5,946







4,395



Total nonperforming loans



$

15,603





$

16,957





$

11,266





$

12,716





$

12,404



Other real estate owned





1,676







1,676







1,686







3,066







3,367



Total nonperforming assets



$

17,279





$

18,633





$

12,952





$

15,782





$

15,771



































QTD Net charge-offs



$

2,376





$

146





$

77





$

8





$

3,107



































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied



$

1,008





$

1,032





$

1,058





$

1,081





$

1,944



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied





346







353







365







375







385



Residential





127







133







76







80







85



Construction, development & other





244







251







257







261







264



Farmland





-







-







-







-







-



Commercial & industrial





8,297







9,162







3,227







3,810







4,155



Consumer





-







-







-







-







-



Other





-







-







-







24







-



Purchased credit impaired





8







146







175







130







424



Total nonaccrual loans



$

10,030





$

11,077





$

5,158





$

5,761





$

7,257



































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets





0.69

%





0.89

%





0.64

%





0.78

%





0.84

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans





0.75

%





1.05

%





0.73

%





0.75

%





0.80

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans





0.93

%





0.97

%





0.86

%





0.80

%





0.77

%

QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)





0.53

%





0.04

%





0.02

%





0.00

%





0.77

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 





Three Months Ended







2021





2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31





September 30





June 30





March 31





December 31



Tangible Common Equity:































   Total shareholders' equity



$

299,007





$

206,202





$

137,821





$

128,170





$

121,718



   Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net





19,326







19,366







19,407







19,447







19,488



   Tangible shareholders' equity



$

279,681





$

186,836





$

118,414





$

108,723





$

102,230



































Common shares outstanding at end of period





13,353,572







9,313,929







6,573,684







6,328,802







6,276,759



Book value per share



$

22.39





$

22.14





$

20.97





$

20.25





$

19.39



Tangible Book Value Per Share



$

20.94





$

20.06





$

18.01





$

17.18





$

16.29



































































Tangible Assets:































Total assets



$

2,499,412





$

2,082,171





$

2,013,300





$

2,033,816





$

1,867,293



   Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net





19,326







19,366







19,407







19,447







19,488



Tangible assets



$

2,480,086





$

2,062,805





$

1,993,893





$

2,014,369





$

1,847,805



































Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets





11.96

%





9.90

%





6.85

%





6.30

%





6.52

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets





11.28

%





9.06

%





5.94

%





5.40

%





5.53

%

