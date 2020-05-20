AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leading provider of UC monitoring and analytics, today introduced several new features in its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform to increase support for enterprise remote work. The new enhancements help IT teams more seamlessly manage their on-premises enterprise collaboration and communication environments.
Vyopta customers using premises-based meeting platforms have experienced an average of 400% growth in meeting participants usage since the beginning of the pandemic. Many essential businesses and leading organizations especially within healthcare, finance and government have focused on rapidly expanding their on-premises environments (rather than relying on UCaaS) to give them increased control over security, call quality and user experience for critical meetings and services.
IT teams are struggling to quickly scale to support this massive surge without compromising business productivity or growing their teams. They often lack visibility into quality metrics for remote users who join from their homes using software clients, phones and endpoints that are registered to premises based systems, making it difficult to diagnose whether issues lie with the telecom provider, the home network, or enterprise infrastructure. Increased traffic and concurrent usage also burdens the edge of the enterprise-hosted UC networks, which if not managed adequately can lead to capacity failures and users being unable to place calls.
"IT teams find that the edge of their enterprise UC networks are overwhelmed and strained due to the exponential growth in remote users, potentially leading to performance and capacity issues as well as loss in business productivity," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's Head of Product. "Vyopta is the only company that can provide complete visibility on status, availability, and quality passing through edge nodes such as expressways and session border controllers (SBCs), ultimately helping IT teams to improve UC experience and employee adoption."
Vyopta's CPM solution helps IT teams scale remote work by preventing capacity failures, proactively ensuring quality experiences for remote users, and by automating compliance and adoption reporting for business stakeholders. The remote voice and video capabilities announced today include:
- Visibility to track performance inside and outside of the corporate network for remote users
- Updated out-of-the-box dashboards for tracking adoption, capacity, quality
- Expanded UC technology support, enhancing coverage for meetings using Pexip Infinity or Cisco CMS, Expressway series and its Mobile Remote Access (MRA) option, as well as voice-based calling using Cisco's CUCM, Jabber, and CUBE technologies
- Richer analytics on concurrent meetings and peak usage for Cisco Expressway
- Free extended trials of Vyopta's CPM for organizations using Cisco Meeting Server and Pexip Infinity
To learn more about Vyopta remote work solutions and extended 60 day trials, visit https://www.vyopta.com/solutions/vyopta-for-remote-work/.
About Vyopta Incorporated
Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, Bluejeans, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.