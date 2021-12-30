AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin in Austin, Texas, is offering quality service and repairs for all kinds of exotic vehicles at their service department. Whether it is a routine oil change or a major repair, the dealership has a team of experts to care for anything that a sports car might need. Interested drivers can fill out a simple form at Lamborghini Austin's website to schedule a service appointment.

The sole goal of the dealership's service department is customer satisfaction. They provide a quick and efficient service done right the very first time. Some of the services offered by Lamborghini Austin include:

  • Annual maintenance
  • Scheduled maintenance
  • Vehicle inspections
  • Factory diagnostics
  • Tire services
  • Track inspections
  • Wheel alignment
  • Driver Assistance Systems Calibrations
  • Paint correction
  • Window tint
  • Detailing
  • And more!

Moreover, drivers who own a Lamborghini Urus can visit the dealership to customize its exterior, interior, and kick plates. Below prospective buyers can find the installation kits offered by the dealership, along with their prices.

  • Carbon fiber kit exterior full installation at $29,000
  • Carbon fiber kit interior full installation at $9,198
  • Carbon fiber kick plate full installation at $4,279
  • Soft-close door kit full installation at $4,417

Interested parties can contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322. They can also visit the dealership in Austin, Texas, at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard.

