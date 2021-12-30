AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin in Austin, Texas, is offering quality service and repairs for all kinds of exotic vehicles at their service department. Whether it is a routine oil change or a major repair, the dealership has a team of experts to care for anything that a sports car might need. Interested drivers can fill out a simple form at Lamborghini Austin's website to schedule a service appointment.
The sole goal of the dealership's service department is customer satisfaction. They provide a quick and efficient service done right the very first time. Some of the services offered by Lamborghini Austin include:
- Annual maintenance
- Scheduled maintenance
- Vehicle inspections
- Factory diagnostics
- Tire services
- Track inspections
- Wheel alignment
- Driver Assistance Systems Calibrations
- Paint correction
- Window tint
- Detailing
- And more!
Moreover, drivers who own a Lamborghini Urus can visit the dealership to customize its exterior, interior, and kick plates. Below prospective buyers can find the installation kits offered by the dealership, along with their prices.
- Carbon fiber kit exterior full installation at $29,000
- Carbon fiber kit interior full installation at $9,198
- Carbon fiber kick plate full installation at $4,279
- Soft-close door kit full installation at $4,417
Interested parties can contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322. They can also visit the dealership in Austin, Texas, at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard.
