DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Group—the global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services and sourcing—today announced the winners of the 2022 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ Awards for IT Services. The awards, now in their seventh year, recognize IT service providers who have demonstrated superior capabilities and service strategies in the PEAK Matrix® reports issued by Everest Group in the previous year.
Topping the Top 20 IT Service Providers list for 2022 are Accenture, Infosys, TCS, HCL, and Cognizant, in that order. Accenture retains its position at the top of the leaderboard for the sixth straight year. TCS and Cognizant have been in the top five since Everest Group launched the rankings in 2016, although each slipped a position this year with Infosys making an impressive five-position surge into the No. 2 position and HCL edging out Cognizant for the No. 4 slot.
"The Top 20 IT Service Providers list identifies the best of the best—IT service providers with strong, broad-based capabilities and successful services strategies that align well with the evolving enterprise IT demand," said Chirajeet Sengupta, partner at Everest Group. "Throughout the year, Everest Group evaluates service providers' market success, their business strategies and how they are investing in the future. By taking all of that into account, these PEAK Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year awards recognize the IT service providers that truly set themselves apart."
Nine service providers improved their rankings within the Top 20, with Infosys, LTI and Mphasis earning Star Performer of the Year honors for greatest cumulative upward mobility within the Top 20. Newcomer EXL made the biggest upward leap into a Top 20 position this year, advancing from No. 123 to No. 18. Other new entrants to the list in 2022 are Mindtree (No. 16) and EY (No. 19). Five Top 20 service providers slipped in the rankings, although none dropped greater than two positions, and four service providers maintained their position for 2021. PwC, Genpact and Coforge exited the list this year.
All winners are listed in the report, "2022 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards for IT Services."
Everest Group's 2022 PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards for IT Services also honor the Top ITS Challengers. This list recognizes the top 10 IT service providers with annual revenue of less than US$2 billion. The Top 3 ITS Challengers in 2022 are LTI, Mphasis and Virtusa, each repeating the honor from 2021.
"Although smaller in size, these challengers are credible alternatives to the leading players in the industry in certain niches," said Abhishek Singh, partner at Everest Group. "Challengers have successful service strategies that focus on specific solution segments, geographies or industries that align well with enterprise needs."
Other Award Highlights:
Everest Group publishes the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year Awards to recognize consistent top performers across PEAK Matrix assessments. In 2021, Everest Group published 22 PEAK Matrix reports, evaluating a total of 141 service providers in these nine segments of the IT services market:
1. Application services
2. Banking and financial services
3. Cloud and infrastructure services
4. Data & Analytics services
5. Digital services
6. Enterprise platform services
7. Healthcare services
8. Insurance services
9. Life sciences services
In addition to recognizing top performers overall, Everest Group acknowledges Leaders and Star Performers in each of the eight industry segments. Leaders are determined by the number of leader positions an organization holds in the PEAK Matrix reports published across each category. Similarly, Star Performers recognize those organizations who achieve the greatest cumulative upward mobility from the previous year in the PEAK Matrix reports for each industry segment. A complete list of segment winners is included in the complimentary report.
About the PEAK Matrix™
The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.
