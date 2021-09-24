AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Almost 70% of states have (rightfully) chosen Texas style as their favorite BBQ style, according to a recent report by BBQ Revolt. Texas style is by far the most popular BBQ style in America, winning 33 states; the next popular has only 6."
(Texas is Life)
The owners of Texas-based County Line BBQ so know that: with multiple locations in Austin and San Antonio, TX—and one in El Paso, TX and Albuquerque, New Mexico—The County Line has served up award winning barbeque for 45+ years that's so good, you'll want to "Get It All Over 'Ya."
In 1990, they began shipping its perfectly smoked, cut-it-with-a-fork barbeque anywhere in the continental USA via its Air Ribs online delivery service.
County Line meats are slow-smoked to allow aromatic hardwood flavors to penetrate the meat, and then each Air Ribs portion is frozen and vacuum-packed to seal in the natural juices and flavors.
"Air Ribs orders from across the country have doubled this year," says Mark Reach, Director of Operations for County Line and Air Ribs. "Nationally, ribs are definitely the favorite order—be it pork or beef. We are ready: customers can order two racks of either meat, or get the Rib King Combo package to make everyone happy."
Featured on impressive foodie shows such as "Road Tasted with the Dean Brothers," and Shop NBC's "Gourmet Foods," the County Line was formed by Texans who love Texas; love Bar-B-Q; and are committed to running restaurants based on four principles: offer the highest quality smoked barbecue – ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken – with traditional sides of coleslaw, potato salad and beans; provide these BBQ specialties in generous portions at reasonable prices; offer friendly table service with linens and full bar service; and feature authentic locations that celebrate the heritage of Texas. In 1975, they put all these principles into effect at the opening of its original location in an old speakeasy in Austin, TX—and the rest, as they say, is history.
Air Ribs meats are prepared the slow, old-fashioned, smokehouse way. All products are USDA inspected, and wrapped individually to ensure freshness and easy storage at home. All meats are shipped in a reusable insulated cooler, and packed with a freezer pack. The insulated cooler is then put into a gift box for further insulation and protection. No products contain MSG.
Air Ribs options include:
Baby Back Pork Ribs: Full rack of County Line's tender baby back pork ribs and a bottle of its Wild Pork Bar-B-Q Sauce. - $94.99
Beef Ribs: Huge rack of its legendary slow-smoked beef ribs and a bottle of Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce. - $124.99
Beef Brisket: A whole unsliced slow-smoked beef brisket and a bottle of Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce. - $129.99
County Line Special Recipe Sausage: Get two three-pound packages of County Line's slow-smoked, special recipe sausage and a bottle of its Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce plus a Talking Cowboy CD– $79.99
Rib King Combo: This combo has one rack each of beef ribs and baby back pork ribs, and feeds 3 to 4 people. Includes one bottle of Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce, one bottle of Wild Pork Bar-B-Q sauce plus a Talking Cowboy CD. – $105.99
Beef Brisket & Special Recipe Sausage: One whole unsliced brisket, three pounds of County Line's special recipe sausage and a bottle of its Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce, plus a Talking Cowboy CD – $154.99
Bar-B-Q Combo: A rack of tender baby back pork ribs, one whole unsliced Beef Brisket, three pounds of County Line's signature recipe sausage, two bottles of Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce, one bottle of the Wild Pork Bar-B-Q Sauce plus a Talking Cowboy CD – $229.99
"Get It All Over Ya'®" Combo: At County Line restaurants, this is known as the Cadillac platter. Beef ribs, baby back pork ribs, a whole unsliced brisket, three pounds of sausage, two bottles of its Legendary Bar-B-Q sauce, one bottle of Wild Pork Bar-B-Q sauce and Talking Cowboy CDs, volumes 1 & 2– $259.99
Another gift option is County Line's Bar-B-Q sauces, with two flavors: Original Legendary and Wild Pork. And for fun, throw in the "Talking Cowboy" CD—a language lesson that gives the usual English pronunciation, followed by the true Texas cowboy vernacular – Two pack for $18.99 – Four pack for $34.99
Gift Box: Perfect sampling of all things Texas. Includes Legendary BBQ Sauce, Texas Chili Kit, Secret Rib Rub, Bloody Mary Seasoning, Cold Drink Koozie and Talking Cowboy CD (vol. 1&2). Includes tax and shipping. Available for ground shipping only; cannot be shipped overnight or two day. - $50
Can't choose what to give? An Air Ribs gift card makes the perfect gift for anyone who loves real Texas Bar-B-Q. Decide on $25, $50 and/or $100 amount and Air Ribs will send that person a gift card ASAP. Gift cards can be used for Air Ribs, or in-restaurant dining at the County Line and State Line restaurants.
Check out the FAQs at http://www.airribs.com/CustomerService/Faq.aspx
Orders close to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will require at least two extra days.
Air Ribs are delivered to continental U.S. states (does not include Hawaii and Alaska); information can be found at http://www.airribs.com or by phone at 800-AIR-RIBS (800-247-7427), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST); holiday hours will vary. All credit cards accepted.
