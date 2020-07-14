AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization and management and sales guidance software, today announced it was selected as a finalist for Ventana Research's 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards in the Operations and Supply Chain category. Zilliant was recognized for its innovative, cloud-native IQ Platform™ and SmartApps, which was introduced to equip supply chain leaders with the necessary tools to solve a wide range of pricing, sales, and commercial challenges.
"We're honored that Ventana Research has considered Zilliant for this award," said Zilliant Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Duran. "Now, more than ever, we are committed to helping B2B companies successfully navigate complex commercial challenges and achieve profitable growth through our data-driven solutions."
Zilliant's IQ Platform and product portfolio help bridge the gap between direction from leadership to execution by sales teams who interact with customers on a day-to-day basis. By optimizing the pricing and sales processes, businesses operate with the most relevant data and receive actionable guidance to achieve their revenue and margin targets.
Ventana Research's Digital Innovation Awards honors innovative technologies improving the efficiency, productivity and performance of the modern enterprise.
About Zilliant
Zilliant's solutions help B2B companies solve a wide range of pricing and sales challenges, allowing them to gain more strategic control of their business performance using an innovative blend of data science and software solutions. Our innovative cloud native platform and applications, paired with an outcome-focused dedication to customer success, gives company leaders the confidence and know-how to remain competitive now and in the future. Learn more about how Zilliant helps companies reimagine pricing and sales at www.zilliant.com.