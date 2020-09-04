CEC Entertainment Secures Plan Support Agreement, $200 Million of Debtor-In-Possession Financing; Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza Continuing to Serve Guests as Company Continues Marketing Process to Explore Going Concern Sale, Value-Maximizing Transaction

Consenting creditors holding greater than two-thirds in principal amount of prepetition first lien loans support the contemplated reorganization process Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations, if not already open, will continue to re-open in accordance with all CDC, federal, state and local guidelines