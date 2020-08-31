- Velodyne's 2020 revenue guidance and outlook through 2024 are reaffirmed - Velodyne's customer agreements represent approximately $970mm in expected revenue through 2024, a $130mm increase from time of initial transaction announcement on July 2, 2020 - Velodyne successfully defended patents, with Hesai settlement announced in July 2020 - Velodyne won "Hardware Supplier of the Year" - TU Automotive Awards, August 2020 - SPACInsider-hosted investor presentation, open to the public, scheduled for 1:00pm ET on Tuesday, September 1