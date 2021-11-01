AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that Co-Tech Development (Co-Tech) has become a member.
"Listening to the Voice of the Customer, uncovering the needs of our customers and target markets – with the demands of new generations in high-speed and high-frequency materials, the technology of copper foil becomes more important. Co-Tech, with twenty-three years copper foil manufacturing experience, looks forward to working with HDP members closely," said Frank Lee, President of Co-Tech.
"I am pleased to welcome Co-Tech to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in copper foil manufacturing technology for electronics will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on high-speed circuits", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About Co-Tech
Co-Tech Development was established in 1998. Our mission is to become your best application of copper foil manufacturer and service provider. With twenty-three years of electrodeposited(ED) copper foil manufacturing experience in high performance products for PCB and CCL industry, Co-Tech provides the capacity of 21,600 tons per year now, and is adding a new plant to reach a total of 31,600 tons per year in 2022.
The role of copper foil is a key factor to achieve better performance of high speed / high frequency products. In last few years, Co-Tech put a lot of effort on high-end product research and development, such as Advanced RTF, HVLP, HVLP2, HVLP3 and profile-free technology. The structure of copper foil and surface treatment become more and more important to the signal integrity demands of next-generation technology in high-speed and high-frequency applications of cost-effective Low-Loss and Ultra-low Loss material.
More information can be found at: https://www.co-tech.com/
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.
