AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Healthcare technology solutions, announces their new Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Care Coordination solution, Arize.
Arize is a person-centered care platform created by and for providers, caregivers and people served in the Behavioral Health and Human Services community. It's a new way of thinking about EHR systems, removing the platform limitations of previous solutions' underlying programming and technical restrictions that are characteristic of traditional legacy EHR systems. Arize focuses on the individual, allowing people in care to participate in data workflows and processes. And, it is based on cutting-edge technology that takes advantage of an open and customizable design that allows Arize to connect to outside data sources and applications quickly and seamlessly.
Working with behavioral health technology leaders across the Country, Arize was developed to have the community's most comprehensive extensibility tools, allowing end-users to contribute information, create complex workflows, and connect to API-enabled devices and applications to suit the unique demands of mental health, substance abuse disorder, social and human service organizations.
"After spending many years in the community building and deploying various types of solutions, ARIZE is the first system in a long time that makes us excited about what we can do for organizations serving our most vulnerable people. Our ability to quickly respond to changes in the field, to build and nurture more responsive solutions and to satisfy the demands of our clients is greatly enhanced by the Arize solution," Alan Tillinghast, Chief Executive Officer, Cantata Health Solutions and former technology leader at the Samaritan Daytop Village, St. Vincent's of Westchester and, the most prominent technology vendor in the BH field.
The reviews of Arize by technical leaders in the community are in and they report that the Arize EHR offers excellent capabilities, adaptability, and short development cycles to the health and human services market. They expect that Arize will offer precise solutions to address the nuanced and person-centered care demands of each treatment modality, now and in the future.
"Arize is far and above the most cutting-edge EHR software to hit the Behavioral Healthcare industry. As a large, comprehensive provider of Behavioral Health services with complex billing and patient care needs, we are excited to have access to this innovative software solution," Pamela Lindeman, CEO, Child Focus
The Arize solution continues to evolve as a result of our R&D work and the use of components from partners like Microsoft and Google. This enables us to increase the scope of our development efforts in order to satisfy the demands of our community. Visit https://cantatahealth.com/arize-ehr/ to discover more about our Arize EHR system.
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and Behavioral Health facilities that are purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management, and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, visit cantatahealth.com
