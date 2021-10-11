PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes — the nearly 90-unit fast-casual "better burger" franchise concept — has elevated one of the brand's top executives, Natalie Anderson Liu, to a new role as EVP of Brand.
"Under Natalie's leadership through the difficulties of 2020 and 2021, she has done an inspiring job leading the MOOYAH system to adjust and support our Franchise Owners' needs to help them thrive in their local markets," said MOOYAH CEO Anand Gala. "Natalie will continue to be responsible for all aspects of marketing, supply chain, as well as determining the new channels to continue our growth, and how best to drive these channels. She will also further her involvement in the overall long-term strategy of the business and work closely bringing these plans to life for the benefit of the brand and its Franchise Owners."
Anderson Liu, who most recently served as MOOYAH's Vice President of Brand for five years and nearly three years as Director of Marketing before that, will now serve as Executive Vice President of Brand.
"I'm so grateful for the professional growth opportunities I've had working alongside our Franchise Owners and the incredible professionals on the MOO Crew Support Center team," Anderson Liu said. "I appreciate this promotion and recognition from our CEO Anand Gala and the Board and will continue to lead the Marketing and Supply Chain teams to achieve the positive results we've committed to our Franchise Owners. MOOYAH has been a home to me for the last eight years, and the momentum we're experiencing now is tremendous. I'm proud of how far we've come and excited for what's ahead!"
Under Anderson Liu's leadership, MOOYAH's sales during the pandemic have improved at a rate of 14% over industry average and 5.5% over the fast-casual segment in 2020, and she has helped grow comparable same-store sales by 32% from 2013 to 2021.
In 2015, when Anderson Liu was Director of Marketing, she led the launch of an app-based loyalty program with Punchh, growing to more than 500,000 members by Q1 2021 and maintaining 14% loyalty transactions across the brand.
In 2019, she spearheaded the development of a new brand prototype with Madrid-based firm, Livit. She has played a pivotal role in planning all new builds and renovations that have occurred over the past eight years.
As the brand enters the final quarter of 2021, MOOYAH is prioritizing new market expansion. In recent years, MOOYAH has been growing rapidly in markets across the country and shows no signs of slowing down. Most recently, the brand opened locations in Upland, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sacramento, California; Winter Park, Florida; and Colleyville and Abilene, Texas. Now, the Plano, Texas-based company is looking for qualified prospects to help keep this momentum going.
Looking ahead, the MOOYAH Leadership Team has immediate development plans throughout the states of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, California and Arizona, but also anticipates growth in other key markets including Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Richmond.
