CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Factory Direct is proud to announce their parent company, Skyline Champion, has received three design awards from the Manufactured Housing Institute in 2021.
The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with three 2021 MHI Excellence in Manufactured and Modular Home Design awards. These awards demonstrate excellence in design, quality, and innovation across Skyline Champion's portfolio of brands.
"Delivering great homes, and a great experience for our customers are core to our operating principles, these MHI awards reflect that commitment. That starts with listening to and engaging our customers, to design and deliver, purpose-built homes," said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. "We humbly appreciate this recognition on behalf of our team of employees, distributors, and suppliers. We are inspired to bring even more customers and communities, innovations and new experiences, distributors, and suppliers. We are inspired to bring even more customers and communities, innovations and new experiences that further expand factory-built housing."
"We're super proud to have been recognized for these prestigious design awards from MHI and they just confirm what a great, well designed line of floor plans we are working on to provide to our valued future homeowners" said Joseph Kesterson, Retail President of Titan Factory Direct. "This recognition helps move us one step closer to our company mission, helping provide affordable, luxury homes to our future homeowners and positively impact their lives."
About Skyline Champion Corporation
Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.
In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.
About Titan Factory Direct
Titan Factory Direct is the fastest growing manufactured home retailer in Texas and Oklahoma. Our wide selection includes award winning floor plans and styles. From single-wides to triple-wides, from modular homes to tiny homes and everything in between – Titan has something that can fit any customer's homebuying needs. Titan Factory Direct's mission is to provide affordable housing to every type of homebuyer while delivery the best quality homes and customer service.
About The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI)
The Manufactured Housing Institute is the only national trade organization representing all segments of the factory-built housing industry. MHI members include home builders, retailers, community operators, lenders, suppliers and affiliated state organizations.
The organization is a trusted partner, advocate and industry leader that provides its members with a comprehensive range of educational, operational, networking and advocacy resources to learn, to lead and to succeed. Manufactured housing is an important source of affordable housing for 22 million households across the country. The factory-built housing industry produces about 90,000 homes a year and contributes around $2.6 billion to the U.S. economy.
