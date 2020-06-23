TEMPLE, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Smith, and the Ryan Smith Home Selling Team of Keller Williams Realty, was named one of America's top real estate professional teams by REAL Trends & Tom Ferry, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. The Ryan Smith Home Selling Team is now a member of the "The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals," a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. This award ranks Smith and his team in the top one percent of the more than 1.4 million REALTORS® nationwide.
"The best individual agents and teams—including Ryan's—continue to produce impressive sales, which is really top notch considering the competition in the real estate market," said Steve Murray, president of Castle Rock, Colorado-based consulting company REAL Trends, which compiled the list.
"The Thousand" real estate agent and team rankings were announced on June 19, 2020, with 12 separate categories honoring the top residential agents, agent teams and agent- and team-owned brokerages for excellence in:
By Transaction
- Agent-owned brokerages by Transactions - 25 agents
- Individuals by Transactions - 250 agents
- Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transactions - 66 teams
- Teams, Medium (6-10) by Transactions - 66 teams
- Teams, Large (11+) by Transactions - 66 teams
- Team-owned brokerage by Transactions - 25 teams
By Volume
- Agent-owned brokerage by Volume - 25 agents
- Individuals by Volume - 250 agents
- Teams, Small (2-5) by Volume - 66 teams
- Teams, Medium (6-10) by Volume - 66 teams
- Teams, Large (11+) by Volume - 66 teams
- Team-owned brokerages by Volume - 25 teams
According to The Thousand rankings, Smith and his team of real estate professionals had transaction sides totaling 212 units sold for 2019, ranking them 60th in the nation.
"The REAL Trends team set a precedent on what success looks like in our industry with The Thousand list," says Tom Ferry, founder of coaching and training company Tom Ferry International. "For Ryan's team to become a member of the elite group of The Thousand best agents and teams is an incredible accomplishment. We're honored to partner in recognizing these talents and will continue to help agents fulfill their greatness."
"We are thrilled to be named to The Thousand again," said Smith, who serves buyers and sellers in the greater Central Texas area. "it's incredibly gratifying to help customers find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible."
The ranking of The Thousand can be found at https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/agent/.
About the Ryan Smith Home Selling Team: Nationally recognized as one of the nation's premier residential real estate teams, The Ryan Smith Home Selling Team provides world-class real estate service to hundreds of home buyers and sellers in the greater Central Texas area each year. Reach out to them at 254.213.5335 or find them on the web at www.RyanSmithHomes.com to learn how they can serve you.
About The REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand: The REAL Trends The Thousand ranking report is sponsored jointly by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. REAL Trends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company. REAL Trends The Thousand honors America's elite real estate agents, teams, and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends with a special ad section included in The Wall Street Journal.
Media Contact:
Ryan Smith
Phone: 254.213.5335
Email: Ryan@RyanSmithHomes.com
