GARLAND, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Willis to the leadership team as Director, Global Sourcing & Supplier Management. In this role, Willis will be responsible for driving the company's strategic sourcing process and providing ongoing management of new and existing global manufacturing operations. Bringing over 20 years of supply chain management experience to Fortress Building Products, Willis is poised to enhance supplier quality, productivity and efficiency across all product categories in strategic channels of trade. This will optimize the company's supply chain to better meet increased customer demand.
Leveraging his technical background and initiative, Willis will help support current and future growth by expanding the company's manufacturing and supply chain footprint, improving operational performance and building relationships with suppliers. This will not only expand the reach of Fortress Building Products around the globe but will also help satisfy the demand for quality outdoor living products that are sustainable, socially responsible and strengthen the way people build and live.
"Josh brings an in-depth knowledge of establishing a solid global sourcing model through identifying top-performing manufacturing partners and developing the needed sourcing platform," said Drew Sundholm, Vice President, Supply Chain at Fortress Building Products. "His extensive global sourcing and supply chain management experience combined with his drive for improvement will help us continue to bring smart solutions to customers amid current global supply chain pressures."
Prior to joining the Fortress team, Willis spent over two decades in various senior management roles with companies such as II-VI Incorporated, Ashland Hardware Systems and Overhead Door Company, focusing on all areas of the value chain to improve business processes and drive change. The seasoned global strategist received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Texas A&M University and an MBA with a focus on product life cycle and supply chain management from the University of Texas at Dallas.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, pergolas, fencing, railing, cladding, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
