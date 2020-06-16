AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpyCloud, the leading account takeover prevention and fraud investigations company, and Zero Trafficking, a solution provider fighting human trafficking, today announced a partnership to support law enforcement teams investigating human trafficking cases involving an estimated 40 million victims worldwide.
"Billions of data assets per year are exposed in breaches, including assets belonging to criminals," said Jason Lancaster, Head of Investigations at SpyCloud. "By drawing on the 100+ billion assets SpyCloud has recovered from third-party breaches, Zero Trafficking can piece together criminals' digital breadcrumbs to uncover the identities of specific adversaries engaging in human trafficking activity."
Zero Trafficking intercepts customer outreach and recruitment efforts of human traffickers for the initial identification of organized human trafficking groups. The partnership with SpyCloud allows Zero Trafficking to unmask true identities and discover the non-customer-facing components of human trafficking networks.
Just like legal businesses that operate in various industries, different sectors in cybercrime have varying levels of security surrounding their operations. Human traffickers tend to have the weakest defense. Because multiple criminal organizations often use the same facilitators or "vendors" to conduct trafficking operations, once investigators have infiltrated one human trafficking operation, they could utilize the compromised supply chain to track down and collect info from additional criminals perpetrating other forms of cybercrime.
"While organizations associated with the dark web sale of drugs, weapons or other illegal wares tend to employ more sophisticated levels of security to thwart detection or infiltration from law enforcement, the nature of human trafficking operations results in a weak access point," explained Noel Thomas, founder of Zero Trafficking. "Our partnership with SpyCloud gives our teams access to the largest ongoing collection of breach data in the world, and can provide us with critical insight to help swiftly bring human traffickers to justice and potentially take down other active crime organizations in the process."
About SpyCloud
SpyCloud is known for its unique breach data collection and curation platform, which powers leading account takeover prevention and fraud investigations solutions. Access to over 100 billion breach assets puts nearly limitless OSINT in the hands of investigators from law enforcement, task forces, and enterprises around the world in the pursuit of bringing cybercriminals to justice. Simply put, SpyCloud Investigations makes it faster and more efficient to take down malicious actors. Learn more at spycloud.com.
About Zero Trafficking
Zero Trafficking provides cohesive ways to identify, track, and report bad actors, organizations, networks, and links to other criminal enterprises. We craft methods and databases built around best practices from world-class intelligence operations to produce solutions to support decision-making in investigations, prosecutions, and victim rescues. From law enforcement to intelligence professionals and social media experts, we are helping our customers get where they want to go fast in the fight against human trafficking and online crime.