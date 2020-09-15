HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dannenbaum Engineering, a civil engineering firm known for delivering engineering excellence, building enduring relationships and improving Texas communities, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
President and CEO Michel Maksoud said, "We've built a solid reputation as a premier civil engineering firm with expertise in public infrastructure, surface transportation, land development, hydrology and hydraulics, airports, ports and harbors. We're proud of our project performance, which has benefited our clients and the communities where we work."
Experienced Leadership
Founded in 1945, the employee-owned company is managed by an Executive Committee with broad experience and expertise. Maksoud has been with Dannenbaum Engineering for more than 20 years. Before being appointed president in late 2019, Maksoud served as the company's Houston Transportation Division manager and chief structural engineer.
A Legacy of Innovation
"We've always been more than an engineering firm," Maksoud said. "We team with clients and others to find innovative solutions to make communities better. Through the decades, we've partnered to provide safe water and sewer systems, address subsidence, and identify ways to fund mass transit and highway projects."
Founder and innovator Joseph B. Dannenbaum developed and patented the energy-efficient solar aerobic wastewater treatment process in the 1950s. His son, Jim Dannenbaum, now honorary chairman, led the company for over 50 years, a period of remarkable growth.
In the 1950s-'60s the company played a leadership role in addressing public health concerns in Houston by establishing entities to fund residential water and sewer services, including for Acres Homes, a historic African American community established during World War I.
In the 1970s, Dannenbaum Engineering addressed regional subsidence issues by working with Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority and others, which led to state legislation establishing the Harris-Galveston Coastal Subsidence District.
In the 1980s Dannenbaum Engineering worked with municipal utility districts and others to begin formation of the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, resulting in more than $1 billion in new infrastructure to provide surface water to up to 750,000 people.
Maksoud said, "As we mark our 75th anniversary, we celebrate our past and work to build an even stronger Dannenbaum Engineering rooted in a culture of trust, respect and excellence."
ABOUT DANNENBAUM ENGINEERING
Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Dannenbaum Engineering is one of the state's premier civil engineering firms with expertise in public infrastructure, surface transportation, land development, hydrology and hydraulics, airports, ports and harbors. The company has seven offices across Texas.