IRVING, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven, Inc. will not celebrate 7–Eleven Day, better known as July 11 (7/11), in stores this year. Instead, the convenience retailer is giving a special birthday gift of one million meals* to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
"At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927."
"The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are thankful for 7-Eleven's generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need."
Fear not – 7-Eleven is still giving away free Slurpee drinks this summer. On July 1, 7Rewards® loyalty app members (yep… all 33 million of them), will receive one FREE MEDIUM Slurpee coupon in their account. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, allowing customers the opportunity to treat themselves when it's convenient for them, while helping us practice physical distancing in stores. As a bonus, 7Rewards loyalty app members will find offers on yummy foods and beverages, like a Big Bite® Hot Dog for just $1, from July 1 to July 12.
If you're skipping the store altogether, you can still find birthday-worthy delivery deals during the month of July on the 7NOW® delivery app. From July 7 to July 11, whole pizzas are only $5**, and a FREE Slurpee drink is redeemable with your order.***
"For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7–Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink" said Jarratt. "But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you'll join us for the in-person party next year."
And as the world continues to reconfigure everyday life in response to the pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. All store associates are encouraged to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.
As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, 7-Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter. In addition, 7-Eleven continues to offer contactless payment at participating stores at the register with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
And, one more important detail . . . always bring your 7Rewards member account to the party. It's the proprietary loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app that gives customers the power to earn and redeem points on most purchases, as well as take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features. The 7-Eleven app is available for download on smartphones via the Apple App Store or via Google Play.
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. 7-Eleven commits to a donation of 1 Million Meals ($100,000) in conjunction with 7-Eleven Day.
**Limit 2 pizzas per order.
***Limit 1 Slurpee drink per customer.
About 7-Eleven, Inc.
Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats, and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 35 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.