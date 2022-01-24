PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund, has led a $1.5M seed investment round in Trellis Corporation, a cross-channel eCommerce demand generation platform that leverages rich shopper data to deliver revenue growth for consumer brands selling on global platforms.
Trellis provides retail brands with a cross-channel ecommerce advertising management solution that continuously learns from historical performance data to deliver the most relevant, best-converting campaigns. The Trellis solution helps brands boost business efficiency, optimize bids, and grow their product sales with a fully automated advertising platform that delivers integrated campaign management from keyword harvesting to smart budgeting on major platforms including Amazon and Google Shopping.
"We are thrilled to partner with Trellis as they revolutionize ecommerce demand generation," notes Jon Eberly, General Partner of Sentiero Ventures. "Today, any brand that sells on global ecommerce markets like Amazon, Walmart.com, and Google Shopping needs to have an integrated and automated approach to advertising and product placement on those platforms. Trellis offers a one-stop shop for retail brands that levels the playing field and accelerates their sales."
Trellis will use proceeds from the funding to accelerate its customer acquisition and continue development of new ecommerce platform integrations.
"Sentiero approached our relationship with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and background knowledge in the ecommerce and digital marketing spaces. They are clearly founder-focused and our leadership team really appreciated the value-add they offered in addition to their investment. We are excited to partner with Sentiero during this period of rapid growth and opportunity in eCommerce," says Fahim Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of Trellis.
The $1.5M financing was led by Sentiero Ventures with participation from existing investors and other angel investors. Sentiero's investment included participation from Sentiero Seed Fund I LP and Sentiero co-investors.
