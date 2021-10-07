FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout this year, thousands of veteran volunteers will lead and support service efforts across the country to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, recognizing the service and sacrifice of the all-volunteer force that served in the wake of that day. On Saturday, October 9th, they're deploying to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help beautify the Veterans of America Texas Riverside Substance Abuse and Treatment Facility.
The facility provides an avenue of recovery from issues that affect the veteran community such as addiction, poverty, homelessness, and abuse for more than a hundred veterans who live on the property and are offered, counseling, work and reentry programs. Veterans and volunteers led by DFW Platoon Leaders Angel Carter and Kenny Taveras will be renovating the outdoor space by painting, pressure washing, building benches, building picnic tables.
"Service gives me purpose, but I also recognize that it's my responsibility to help others find their purpose," said Carter. "We try to create something that anyone would want to participate in and be a part of. And hopefully, we're doing for someone else what I've been able to find for myself, the purpose and the feeling of actually doing something for others."
"The Mission Continues is eager to recognize those who have put service above themselves since 9/11," said Mary Beth Bruggeman, President, The Mission Continues. "This is a natural and necessary continuation of service for our veterans, who are doing what they do best, by going where they are needed most: volunteering in communities, responding to natural disasters, and—throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—tackling food insecurity."
In the two decades since 9/11, veterans have continued to step up and serve their country, creating connections and relationships that have deepened their sense of belonging and purpose through The Mission Continues. From now through November, veterans are deploying support for more than 80 projects in communities all across the country.
The Beyond 9/11: Operation Enduring Service campaign is made possible with support from the following partners: NFL- BWF Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community grant, Raytheon Technologies, Starbucks, BAE Systems, Inc. and CarMax.
Upcoming Signature Service projects are planned in the following cities:
For more information about registering to volunteer and to hear real stories about these veterans, please visit: https://www.missioncontinues.org/enduringservice/.
About The Mission Continues
The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to the empowerment of veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more.
Through this unique service model, veterans are provided opportunities for connection and personal growth while generating visible community impact. This work is made possible through the generous contributions of our mission partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, The Boeing Company, Lowe's, The Marcus Foundation and Raytheon Technologies. To learn more, visit http://www.missioncontinues.org or follow us on Twitter at @missioncontinue.
