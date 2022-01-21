PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Network Health to the NBRI Circle of Excellence. The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations with high levels of Employee Experience (EX). To qualify for this honor, the organization must score at or above Stretch Performance which is at the 75th percentile of their industry, or the organization must improve a statistically significant 5 or more percentiles at the Total Company level. It is no small feat to move an entire Company's EX score 5 or more percentiles, or to reach Stretch (75th) or Best in Class (90th) Performance levels within six to twelve months.
Network Health is benchmarked against their industry, defined as NAICS Code 524114 - Direct Health and Medical Insurance Carriers from within NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion responses. Benchmarked against millions of industry scores, Network Health is performing at the 78th percentile of their industry, achieving Stretch Performance. Best in Class organizations like Network Health continually assess EX, and target for improvement the variables that drive EX, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness.
Network Health demonstrates their dedication to their employees by continuously researching with Best in Class Provider NBRI and taking targeted action based upon the scientific data. From the pure psychological research to the hard, valid data, Network Health can have high levels of confidence in their targeted responses which have proven to be highly effective. NBRI commends the leadership of Network Health for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.
"Employee Experience drives Financial Performance," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. "This award is a direct result of Network Health's dedication to measuring and improving their Employee Experience."
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as Benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like Random Forest with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.
National Business Research Institute, Inc.
2701 Dallas Parkway; Suite 650
Plano, TX, 75093
972-612-5070
1-800-756-6168
About Network Health
Founded in 1982, Network Health offers customized commercial and Medicare health insurance services to employers, individuals and families in more than 23 counties throughout Wisconsin. Through its strong reputation for quality health care coverage and superior customer service, Network Health has grown to serve more than 111,000 members. Network Health has a 5 out of 5 Star Rating for Medicare Advantage PPO plans from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, outperforming the national average of 4.5 Stars. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Network Health also has a 4.5 out of 5 rating for both Medicare and commercial products for 2021-2022 from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Network Health is one of only four health plans in Wisconsin receiving this NCQA score for Medicare and commercial plans, and no other plans in Wisconsin are rated higher. Network Health is ranked in the top 32 commercial plans and top 25 Medicare plans, and was also named one of the "Best Medicare Advantage plans for 2022" by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more at networkhealth.com. Visit our blog at networkhealth.com/grow-in-the-know/.
Contact:
Jessica Fischer, Network Health
Phone: +1 920-720-1278
Email: jesfisch@networkhealth.com
Contact:
Amy Merwald, Network Health
Phone: +1 920-628-7021
Email: amerwald@networkhealth.com
Media Contact
Scott Atkins, National Business Research Institute, +1 800-756-6168, nbrippc@nbrii.com
SOURCE National Business Research Institute