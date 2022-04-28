Houston, Texas. Octaria hires Addison Caldwell as new Associate Chief of Staff. Octaria plans to utilize her skills and experience to rapidly expand product and software services for early stage startups and entrepreneurs.
HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octaria Software Development hires Addison Caldwell as Associate Chief of Staff to rapidly expand product and software service offerings for early-stage startups [1].
Addison has detailed experience working at co-working spaces and venture backed startups in roles including but not limited to Marketing, Customer Success, Sales, Account Management, Product, and Operations.
Addison will be contributing to and owning portions of Growth strategy, including but not limited to Sales and Partnerships. Additionally, she will help with operational scaling for Octaria as well as contributing experience to the startups that work with Octaria.
Addison will play many roles when it comes to helping Octaria and their client's reach success. Leading strategic objectives, special projects, allocating resources to clients, and helping clients reach their goals.
Octaria's CEO Greg Micek chatted with her before her start date, and when asked if she's excited to dive-in and get started, she said "I'm so excited! I am pumped to meet the Octaria team, and to dive in and see how I can contribute!"
He also asked her thoughts on how she plans to utilize her skills and experience to help Octaria, and she said, "I am excited to use what I've learned from working at startups of various sizes and stages to be apart of setting up Octaria for quick growth and long term success!"
Octaria is just as excited as Addison!
Ever since relaunching in February of 2021, Octaria has been growing both internally and externally. They plan to continue help early stage startups and enterprise clients alike develop scalable software solutions.
About Octaria
Octaria Software Development is a Houston, Texas based software development company focusing on specialized product management and engineering services for early-stage startups and entrepreneurs. Octaria relaunched in February 2021 and serves the US nationwide startup ecosystem, providing quality and senior talent at a fraction of the price of typical full-time hires. Greg Micek II founded Octaria with a vision of sharing senior engineering talent with early-stage startups [2].
