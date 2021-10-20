PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq MD, Inc., the convergence of Primary Care, Mental Healthcare, Preventative Care and Wellness programs, announces the official launch of its add-on service, Epiq Paws. The Epiq Paws Program aims to bring virtual consultations with licensed veterinarians to the 85 million pet owners around the United States, as an add on service for its telehealth customers.
From cats to dogs and gerbils to hamsters, pet owners around the nation know just how time consuming and wallet draining traditional veterinary care can be. The love pet owners have for their pets will make them pay any price and jump through any hoop to make sure they are okay, however the complexities of veterinary care can at times be overwhelming. Millions have been introduced to this complicated world of pets, as there has been a recent surge in pet owners due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), approximately 23 million American households took in a new pet over the span of the pandemic. Epiq MD believes that its Epiq Paws program can and will be a valuable asset for both first time and seasoned pet owners alike.
With the Epiq Paws add-on, pet owners receive a quality of virtual service capable of rivaling any traditional veterinary care, with respect to general inquiries and ailments. Often times, pet owners experience long nights of peculiar or restless behavior, that appear to have no rhyme or reason. More times than not there is a reason, but when owners have work in the morning, a late-night trip to the veterinarian is simply too difficult or can be cost prohibitive. Epiq MD Director of Marketing and pet owner, Emilee Davis, states, "I always find myself googling questions regarding diet and behavior, but now I can get professional opinions from actual veterinarians in real time. It can be stressful when my dog unexpectedly gets sick but 24/7 access to veterinarians gives me the peace of mind I need to get through it."
In 2019, Americans spent nearly $19 billion on veterinary care for their pets, up 84 percent since 2001. The Epiq Paws add on is a fraction of the price in comparison to in person visits, saving pet owners around the nation time and money. Additionally, all members receive a Pet Drug Savings Card for any medications that your pet may need; however, keep in mind that the televet service cannot prescribe medication during the consultation call. For more about the program and to see more details, please see our frequently asked questions.
Epiq MD knows that the ability to speak with licensed veterinarians is something that millions of pet owners will be able to take advantage of. The Epiq Paws program offers first, second and third opinions on possible medication needs, behavioral issues and injuries or sickness that your pet may be experiencing. Because Epiq Paws is not a replacement for emergencies and annual checkups, its veterinarians may recommend visiting a traditional practitioner to further ensure the pets safety. With that being said, the benefits of receiving an initial consultation with a licensed veterinarian virtually will let users know what steps need to be taken to make sure their pets are happy and healthy. Epiq MD Director, Michael Ladner states, "As a new pet owner of two little puppies, I want them to have the same quality of care that I do, and Epiq Paws is able to do that for me. High prices and lack of convenience should never stop pet owners from giving their pets an Epiq life."
