- Revenue down 14%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic - GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $2.62, down 7% - Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.97, down 21% - Raising 2020 guidance for adjusted revenue from a decline of 11-17% to a decline of 10-15% - Raising 2020 guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.07-$8.07 to $7.31-$8.11 - Raising 2020 guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from $7.50-$8.50 to $7.90-$8.70