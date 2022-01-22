DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POWERHANDZ is a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech company transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for any stage of life.
Our global platform includes development in Athletic & Fitness Training Products, a Livestream Training App, Rehabilitation and future technology integration with performance analytics and data collection. Our products have been sold in more than 87 countries via retail, ecommerce and marketing activations in multiple sports vertices.
Danyel has knocked down doors as the first woman to lead a global sports tech brand, to being the first black woman to occupy retail space in a major sports retail store to creating an omni channel with major e-commerce giants like Amazon while giving back in the community as President & Founder of the Power To Give Foundation.
"POWERHANDZ has a mission to shift performance and overall health and wellness statistics in our communities; while being an example of creating generational wealth. Together, Tiffany and I will create access to opportunity." Said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO of POWERHANDZ. "Navigating through our current environment requires us to think differently. I am excited to apply my 25 plus years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies like Medtronic and Philips Medical Systems leading various executive sales and marketing roles to creating my own legacy. My role as CEO of POWERHANDZ allows me to design my own box of intellectual property and create relationships with innovators like Amazon, the NBA and Footlocker to design a collection with our new General Partner LaMelo Ball."
The Culture Equity, is a global marketing agency specializing in implementing experiential solutions for clients across the globe, providing businesses with innovative ways to stay competitive in the market. With a diverse approach and global reach, The Culture Equity equips brands with compelling experiences that drive engagement, consumer trust, conversion, and impact.
"Over the past 20 years, I've had the honor to have worked with some of the world's top CEOs, sports talent and corporate clients. It's energizing to partner with another female entrepreneur, POWERHANDZ® CEO Danyel Surrency Jones." Said Tiffany Murphy, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Culture Equity. "Our mission is to be disruptive and intentional about cultivating strategic partnerships that reshape sports marketing. This partnership pairs an experiential marketing firm with a sports technology start-up to curate immersive experiences for consumers and fans. It's inspiring to think about what we will create together."
Tiffany Murphy has served as the experiential production force behind key brand activations like NBA All Star, TechEdge, WNBA Fanfest (Las Vegas), Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, NBA Summer League, NFL Super Bowl, ByBlack Conference, Linkedin's LEAD Community and YPO Global Leadership Conference.
As a part of the new partnership, The Culture Equity will lead experiential production, integrated marketing, brand activations, influencer programming, strategic partnerships and media rights for POWERHANDZ.
This partnership will lead key initiatives, programs and experiences aimed at increasing awareness of entrepreneurship and the role it plays in sports. Jones and Murphy have committed to leverage their resources, experience, and expertise to ensure that both POWERHANDZ and The Culture Equity continue to develop future executives in sports & technology.
About POWERHANDZ: POWERHANDZ is a global double minority owned athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals.
About The Culture Equity: The Culture Equity is a full-service marketing agency devoted to making brands culturally relevant. An MBE certified enterprise headquartered in Houston with locations in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Detroit, the company's targeted and intentional strategies have helped Fortune 100 companies, government entities and entrepreneurs transform their relationships with consumers, employees, and stakeholders. The company has produced events, brand activation and programming for some of the world's biggest brands in technology, energy, fitness, and entertainment. The company also operates Culture Innovation Lab and Culture Gaming.
