ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benuvia Manufacturing, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-purity synthetic pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, today announced the appointment of Scott Watson as Vice President, Head of Commercial Operations. Mr. Watson has more than twenty-five years of experience building businesses that serve the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He will be responsible for all business development, sales, and marketing.
"We are extremely fortunate to have attracted such a seasoned executive to join our leadership team. Scott brings added bench strength in business development and sales and will enable us to meet the growing demand for a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that can produce a high-purity cannabinoid class of molecules. We are thrilled to have him join our Round Rock team," said Todd Davis, Executive Chairman at Benuvia Manufacturing.
Prior to joining Benuvia Manufacturing, Mr. Watson held senior operational and sales leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ampac Fine Chemicals and Durect Corporation. He has served as a Professor and Adjunct Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (Collat School of Business) since 2000. Mr. Watson received an MBA from George Mason University and a BS in Chemistry from the US Naval Academy where he also completed Qualifications as a Naval Nuclear Engineer.
"I am excited to join this extremely talented team. Pharmaceutical and wellness companies that operate in the cannabinoid space are consistently looking for manufacturers who can meet their needs throughout the drug product lifecycle from preclinical through packaging. Our ability to offer all these capabilities under one roof is a significant differentiator for our organization and we hope to be the manufacturing provider of choice for many of these companies," commented Scott Watson. He continued, "The consistency and purity of manufactured cannabinoid products have become increasingly important as regulators, politicians and customers are constantly evaluating the quality of company manufacturing techniques. We believe Benuvia Manufacturing will lead the way and set the new standard here in the U.S."
Benuvia Manufacturing Commercial Operations
Benuvia Manufacturing operates over 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research, development, and manufacturing space across two cGMP facilities in Chandler, Arizona and Round Rock, Texas. The Round Rock manufacturing facility received its Type II Drug Master File (32552) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014 to produce pharmaceutical grade pure quality cannabidiol (CBD). Today, Round Rock is the only CBD active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) contract manufacturing site in the U.S. producing an FDA approved cannabinoid drug. The facility is a DEA and FDA registered production site and is fully regulated and compliant with all DEA, EPA, and OSHA requirements.
Round Rock currently manufacturers SYNDROS® (dronabinol), an oral solution CII, 5 mg/mL, prescription medicine approved by the FDA to help improve nausea and vomiting caused by anti-cancer medicine (chemotherapy) in adults whose nausea and vomiting have not improved with usual anti-nausea medicines and loss of appetite (anorexia) in adults with AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) who have lost weight.
Benuvia Manufacturing is the sister company of Benuvia Therapeutics Inc. a pharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for rare diseases, and the marketer of SYNDROS®.
Manufacturing Capabilities
The Company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer product companies to achieve their development and commercial needs.
- Drug product manufacturing - non-cGMP and cGMP cannabinoids from 10 grams to commercial metric ton scale
- Preclinical and clinical drug product formulations
- Quality assurance and validation
- Analytical services
- Drug development including customized synthesis
Senior Leadership Team
The Benuvia Manufacturing team has deep scientific, API production, quality control, synthetic CBD and controlled substance expertise.
- Todd C. Davis - Executive Chairman
- 30+ years pharmaceutical and life sciences operational and investment experience
- R. Scott Warlick - VP, Manufacturing
- 25+ years leading chemical and pharmaceutical operations with significant bulk API, specialty API, orals solid dose, and drug delivery systems expertise
- Scott Watson - VP, Head of Commercial Operations
- 25+ years business development, sales & marketing expertise
- Thrimoorthy Potta - VP, Research & Development
- 15+ years product development experience in both branded and generic pharmaceuticals across a broad range of technologies and dosage forms
- Jim Mitchell - Principal Scientist, Research/Process Development
- 20+ years as an organic chemist focused primarily on organic synthesis, natural products isolation, and structure elucidation with an emphasis on cannabinoid chemistry
- Monica Gorbet - Director, Quality Assurance
- 25+ years pharmaceutical operations experience with expertise in quality systems, assurance, compliance and control
- Karon J. Morell - Head of Compliance and Quality Services
- 50+ years compliance, regulatory, clinical affairs, manufacturing, technical operational expertise in the biotech, tissue, medical and pharmaceutical industries
About Benuvia Manufacturing
Benuvia Manufacturing is a privately held contract manufacturing organization that develops and manufactures high-purity pharmaceutical cannabinoid ingredients and products. The company operates over 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art research, development and manufacturing space across two cGMP facilities in Texas and Arizona. For more information visit www.benuviamanufacturing.com.
