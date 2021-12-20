AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auctane, a leader in shipping and fulfillment software, which operates trusted brands like ShipStation, Stamps.com, ShipEngine, MetaPack, and Endicia, announced today the addition of Packlink, a leading European shipping platform, to its portfolio of merchant solutions. With the acquisition, Packlink joins a suite of solutions tailored to provide shipping and fulfillment services to enterprises of every size.
"We welcome Packlink employees, customers, and partners into the Auctane family," said Nathan Jones, CEO of Auctane. "We've been following their growth and success for years and after our first conversation with the Packlink executive team, we knew we were perfectly aligned on the mission to help every merchant around the world be exceptionally efficient at fulfilling customer orders."
With Packlink, Auctane is able to further serve the needs of European businesses. The accelerated growth of e-commerce over the last two years has created the need for online sellers to rapidly scale and optimize their delivery processes. Collectively, Auctane and Packlink's web based shipping solutions are uniquely positioned to help businesses streamline their fulfillment operations, save money on shipping, and delight customers with fast and predictable delivery experiences.
"We are thrilled to join Auctane. As a world leader in providing great delivery experiences, Auctane shares our vision of facilitating online shipping around the world," said Ben Askew-Renaut, Co-Founder and CEO of Packlink. "Together, we offer extraordinary global delivery capabilities to e-commerce partners and businesses who rely on us to power their businesses."
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Auctane and Proskauer Rose LLP acted as its legal counsel, while Clipperton acted as exclusive financial advisor to Packlink's shareholders and Callol, Coca & Asociados SLP as their legal counsel.
About Auctane
Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping businesses move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimizing their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.
About Packlink
Packlink offers a fast and easy way of booking parcel deliveries with the world's top couriers. Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Packlink works with the world's best e-commerce platforms and marketplaces to deliver an exceptional selection of delivery options for online merchants of all sizes. Packlink is trusted by online stores across Europe, shipping to all corners of the globe.
