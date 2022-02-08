DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for the Promotional Products and Team Dealer Industries, partnered with Stax, a global strategy consulting firm, to publish the industry's first-ever Technology State of the Union report. Created specifically for distributors, decorators, and team dealers, this report provides data-driven insights on technology usage within the industry.
Stax conducted a survey of over 1,000 stakeholders over the span of two months, extracting additional information through in-depth interviews. This Technology State of the Union report comes out at a pivotal time, with more businesses embracing technology solutions to improve operations and grow into new markets.
"Market dynamics are evolving at such a fast pace in tech industries that it becomes difficult – sometimes even for those immersed within a space – to take a clear, holistic view. We're pleased that OMG has chosen to share key findings from this ground-breaking analysis for the benefit of industry stakeholders and all others who wish to understand the nuances around online store platform use," said Dr. Kumudu Gunasekera, Managing Director at Stax.
"OMG is committed to driving this industry forward by educating key players on viable technology solutions that will help them not only remain competitive, but continue to grow their businesses," said Dustin Downing, OMG's Chief Product Officer.
About Stax
Stax Inc. is a global management consulting company serving private equity firms and corporations across a broad range of industries by providing data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Learn more at https://www.stax.com/.
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
