AMARILLO, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You're on, Cowboy!: Lessons Learned From Taking Risks, Taking Names and Knowing When to Fold" is a memoir that retraces the path that led Jerry Hodge to become wildly successful in business and eventually successful in marriage.
Throughout the book, readers will see how the author was always a risk-taker and a betting man who has never backed down from a challenge. This tenacity helped him grow a local pharmacy from a single storefront in Amarillo, Texas, into a national brand worth millions. He was City Commissioner and Mayor for a town he loved dearly, and he might be the only person to go toe-to-toe with both Oprah Winfrey and Boone Pickens and lived to talk about it. And after two unsuccessful marriages, he found Margaret, the one true love of his life.
Hodge pens various moments throughout his life, such as a grueling diagnosis that had him counting his days and saying his goodbyes. His health crisis inspired him to clarify what is truly important in life and what kind of legacy is worth leaving behind.
"You're on, Cowboy!" isn't intended to be a how-to-book and was initially a journaling project Hodge began as a way to write down his stories for his family. The book is full of the kind of tough-love fatherly advice that highlights key values such as always having integrity, refraining from doing business with untrustworthy individuals and when something seems impossible, figuring out how to do it anyway.
By the end of the book, readers will see how Hodge's experiences have been anything but ordinary, yet he writes about his life with humor, unpolished honesty and an endearing balance between self-confidence and humility. Readers will be entertained by the author's anecdotes and adventures and will walk away with inspiring lessons that follow them into their own lives and businesses.
By Jerry Hodge
ISBN: 978-1-6657-0873-9 (softcover); 978-1-6657-0874-6 (hardcover)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Jerry Hodge lives in Amarillo, Texas, where he has been a successful businessman and community leader for nearly 60 years. An Oklahoma native, Hodge moved to Amarillo the summer before he started high school and later received his pharmacy degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He purchased a local pharmacy in Amarillo in 1966 and turned it into a multi-million dollar national business by the time he sold it in 2014. He also served as Amarillo's mayor and a board member of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. After selling his company, Hodge and his wife Margaret have been involved in philanthropic efforts to help Amarillo and the state of Texas. He was named 2018 Man of the Year by the Amarillo Globe-News. To learn more, please visit https://youreoncowboy.com/.
