AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape Solutions Inc., a company with a vision for every home to be safe, reliable and efficient today announced its hiring of Erik Roth as the Director of Enterprise Partnerships to focus on crafting Shipshape's utility strategy, fostering partnerships with utilities, as well as managing and developing the business development team.
"Utilities are among the most important partnerships Shipshape can build for our customers and our business. When I met Erik at the Techstars EnergyTech Accelerator Program last year, it was immediately clear that Erik is an expert in the utility space. With Erik at the head of our utility team, we look forward to providing incredible value for our utility partners and their customers." said Ryan Dalton, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Shipshape.
Erik has deep experience in the energy and utility space, specifically around the advancement of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). He joins Shipshape after co-founding EnergyHawk, a platform for DERs that is used by solar, energy storage, energy efficiency, LED retrofit, demand response, retail supply, and other industries serving commercial and industrial electricity customers. Prior to co-founding EnergyHawk, Erik was part of the founding go-to-market team at Voltus, a leader in demand response. Previously, Erik practiced energy and regulatory law at a firm in New York, where he represented large corporate, governmental, and institutional clients in front of the New York Public Service Commission.
Utilities across the United States are more focused than ever on grid management and energy efficiencies. The recent FERC Order 2222 increases the emphasis on implementing DERs. This is a unique opportunity for Shipshape to empower homeowners to take advantage of DERs of every type, such as smart thermostats, hot water heaters, and other residential appliances, to both increase grid reliability and economic opportunity in all the markets in which Shipshape operates. As Order 2222 comes to fruition, Erik will work to ensure Shipshape is positioning itself to enable its customers to realize the full value of the wholesale energy markets.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
