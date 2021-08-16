PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit "better burger" franchise, has partnered with Agency Habitat of Fort Worth, Texas to shake up its social media presence as it looks for more ways to connect with fans while bringing its Seriously FunTM brand to life.
"The team at Agency Habitat is smart, creative and fun and demonstrated they understood our brand from the very beginning," said MOOYAH's Vice President of Brand, Natalie Anderson Liu. "Right away, they've been able to capture the humor we're going for and bring it to life in engaging, animated content our fans are going to love. Our new strategy is to lead with motion and video graphics to align with consumer trends and Agency Habitat's capabilities make that easy. And, of course, joining TikTok was a must with this partnership."
A creative agency specializing in strategic branding and audience-driven content creation, Agency Habitat will be charged with handling MOOYAH's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.
"Social media is where brand personalities can truly come to life," said Katie Aurelio, Associate Creative Content Director at Agency Habitat. "In a digital world, it's a crucial tactic for building brand awareness and driving engagement with new and current customers. Working with a brand as Seriously Fun as MOOYAH is an incredible opportunity and our team can't wait to get to work. Who doesn't love burgers, fries and shakes?"
The agency's on-staff photographers, videographers and motion-graphic designers will work together to create compelling work for MOOYAH. Agency Habitat's on-site neighbor and sister company, Lowtown Studios, will enable the team to quickly create high-quality studio content to keep up with the demands of the social space.
"We're very excited to work with MOOYAH," added Neil Foster, Agency Habitat President and CEO. "Their amazing culture and quality food make them a great fit. We can't wait to create some amazing content together."
MOOYAH's menu was designed to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences, from vegan to vegetarian, gluten-free to low-calorie, paleo-friendly to keto-friendly — not to mention carnivores and picky kids.
Offering a number of bun choices — including baked-in-house artisan potato, multigrain wheat, non-GMO and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers — as well as the option to go with 100% Certified Angus Beef®, all natural turkey or Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers, Guests can craft their own dream burger to suit their dietary preferences.
On top of that, Guests can customize their burgers with a variety of gourmet options, including six different cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh avocado, fried onion strings, jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms and an array of sauces that go beyond the standard ketchup and mustard.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries, made from No. 1 Idaho potatoes, take a total of 24 hours to prepare, and Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from eight different flavors, including vanilla, Hershey's chocolate, Reese's, Oreo and more.
For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers, Instagram @MOOYAHburgers, and TikTok @mooyahburgers.
ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS FRIES & SHAKES
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, "better burger" concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021's Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine's annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings.
