MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A pair of International Awards of Excellence were bestowed upon local McKinney pool builder Southernwind Pool by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) this month. The company won awards in the geometric pool design category and the freeform pool design category.
The PHTA's International Awards of Excellence program is one of the largest, most well-renowned design competitions in the pool and hot tub industry. These distinguished awards recognize exceptional installations of pools, spas, hot tubs, and water features that showcase the most beautiful, creative and innovative work in the industry. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted by builders across the U.S. and the world. In 2021, the PHTA received 194 entries in 17 different categories.
The competition is open to pool, spa or hot tub builders as well as installers, designers, retailers or service companies that receive payment for the submitted project. The judging panel is comprised of industry professionals along with representatives from related fields, including architecture and landscape design.
About Southernwind Pools
Southernwind Pools is an independent pool contractor that specializes in designing, building and servicing custom pools in the greater Dallas – McKinney – North Texas area. Southernwind Pools has been building award-winning custom pools in the North Texas area since 1983. They've received numerous design awards over the years, including the prestigious International Gold Design Award from the APSP/PHTA, and the "Aqua Choice" award from Aqua Magazine – an award limited to only eleven of the top builders in the country.
Southernwind Pools is also a winner of the McKinney Gazette "Readers' Choice" award, and consistently shows up as one of the top 20 pool builders on the DFW "Book of Lists."
More info at http://www.SouthernwindPools.com
About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance
The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 3,500 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members' professionalism, knowledge and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit http://www.phta.org.
