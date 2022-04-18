Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive–not simply struggle to get by–in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aegon Transamerica Foundation has generously donated $100,000 to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America's military families. Transamerica's contribution will support Operation Homefront's highly valued programs that help so many military families who, in the wake of the pandemic and our current economic climate, are struggling to make ends meet.
Thanks to the tremendous commitment of partners and donors like the Aegon Transamerica Foundation, Operation Homefront has been able to serve tens of thousands of military families in need every year, through financial relief, transitional housing and recurring and caregiver support programs. The donation will allow Operation Homefront to continue its important mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
"We are grateful to organizations like the Aegon Transamerica Foundation who share our commitment to help military families in their time of need because of all they have done for us in our nation's time of need," said Margi Kirst, Chief Revenue Officer of Operation Homefront. "Military families are key contributors in their communities. This investment will allow us to build stronger military families which, in turn, builds a stronger America."
"Transamerica is proud to support Operation Homefront and their mission to help military families thrive," said Karyn Polak, Chair of the Aegon Transamerica Foundation. "Operation Homefront works tirelessly to provide military families in need with the help they deserve. Their extraordinary efforts align with our values as a company, and our commitment to helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security."
Through the Aegon Transamerica Foundation, Transamerica supports nonprofit organizations that promote the arts and culture, civic engagement and community development, education and financial literacy, health and human services, inclusion and diversity, and the overall wellbeing of the communities where the company's employees live and work. Last year, the Aegon Transamerica Foundation donated more than $8 million to charitable causes.
About Operation Homefront: Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit https://OperationHomefront.org.
About Transamerica: With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit http://www.transamerica.com
