DALLAS and TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust ("NHT") (TSX-V: NHT.U) announced today that it will be relying on Ontario Instrument 51-502 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in respect of its obligation to file its interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 required by subsection 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and its interim management's discussion and analysis required by subsection 5.1(2) of NI 51-102. NHT's management expects that the first quarter 2020 financial results and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on or about July 13, 2020. NHT's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
NHT is also postponing the filing of its executive compensation disclosure until a date on or before December 31, 2020 in reliance on the exemption under Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials, which instrument became effective as of May 1, 2020.
Since the filing of NHT's annual financial statements on May 26, 2020, there have not been any material developments.
About NexPoint Hospitality Trust
NexPoint Hospitality Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, with its units listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker NHT.U. NHT is focused on acquiring, owning and operating well located hospitality properties in the United States that offer a high current yield and in many cases, that are underperforming assets with the potential to increase in value through investments in capital improvements, a market-based recovery, brand repositioning, revenue enhancements, operational improvements, reducing expense inefficiencies, and exploiting excess land or underutilized space. NHT owns 11 branded properties sponsored by Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, located across the U.S., specifically in the Seattle, Portland, Dallas, Nashville and St. Petersburg markets. NHT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VI, L.P. For more information, visit www.nexpointhospitality.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and it may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions by NHT. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what NHT's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NHT cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information. Forward-looking information reflects current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Such information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information, and a description of these factors can be found under "Risk Factors" in NHT's final prospectus dated March 27, 2019, Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 26, 2020, and base shelf prospectus dated November 15, 2019, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham
972-628-4024
jgraham@nexpointadvisors.com
Chief Financial Officer
Brian Mitts
972-419-2556
BMitts@nexpointadvisors.com
Media Inquiries
MediaRelations@nexpointadvisors.com