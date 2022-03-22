AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen M. Kennard, co-managing shareholder of the Austin office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Lawyer Award from the Austin Bar Foundation.
"Karen is a well-regarded attorney in the legal field and in the community," said Gregory J. Casas, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Austin office. "Her commitment to the law and the firm's clients is truly admirable. We are all incredibly proud of Karen for this well-earned recognition."
"At Greenberg Traurig we are dedicated to our clients and serving our community," Kennard said. "To receive a recognition from the Austin Bar Foundation for this is a true honor."
The honorees, who have excelled in their profession and service to the community, will be recognized at the 19th Annual Austin Bar Foundation Gala April 22.
As a Government Law & Policy attorney, Kennard focuses her practice on government law, policy, and regulatory matters with an emphasis on municipal local government issues. Her experience spans more than three decades and includes positions as city attorney for the City of Austin, Texas and general counsel of the Texas Municipal League.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP