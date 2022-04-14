GPS Insight among 40 other companies honored, and is proud to win the CompassIntel 2022 IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year award.
SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GPS Insight, a leading fleet and field service management software provider, was named today as 2022 IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year by Compass Intelligence. GPS Insight provides best-in-class GPS fleet and field solutions, including telematics and location tracking, ELD and regulatory compliance, in-cab cameras and fleet safety, and field service management systems, to transform the way businesses operate by driving growth, reducing risk, and maximizing performance. Compass Intelligence's CompassIntel awards honor organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in technology.
Founded in 2004, GPS Insight started with the mission to help the fleet industry gain the visibility and operational efficiencies needed for success and has since evolved to anticipate and respond to industry needs by building solutions that help the nervous system of the economy thrive. GPS Insight's recent acquisition of leading field service platform FieldAware expands the product portfolio and bolsters the ability to help companies realize the effects of fully digital field operation transformation. GPS Insight's recognition as IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the year was earned through its efforts to combine "Fleet + Field" like no other provider has done before, blending the two technologies to serve the unique needs of these industries and help companies do more with less, compete, and come out on top in challenging times.
"The entire GPS Insight team is honored to be recognized for all we have accomplished in vehicle telematics and looks forward to what the future has in store," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO at GPS Insight. "Telematics is essential for engaging fleets, and with our recent acquisition of FieldAware, GPS Insight now offers an even stronger, more comprehensive toolbox that equips businesses to deliver services efficiently, effectively, and safely. We are grateful to be named Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year and are excited to continue making our customers proud."
"Fleet operators and field service organizations require simplicity and flexibility, while ensuring their operations are error-free and their drivers and field technicians are safe," states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of CompassIntel.com. "We are proud to honor GPS Insight this year during our 10th Annual awards program, showcasing the leading innovators and companies in Fleet and Vehicle telematics."
GPS Insight's award puts it among 40 other companies and organizations recognized this year including IoT providers such as Telit, Senet, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Losant and Itron. The awards were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders and analysts across three primary award categories that include mobile, IoT and emerging technology.
About GPS Insight
GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across North America turn to GPS Insight when they have high fleet operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many fleet solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, in-cab smart cameras, field service management, and compliance solutions.
About The CompassIntel Spring Awards
The 10th Annual 2022 CompassIntel Mobile, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. There are three primary areas of awards including Mobile, IoT, and emerging technologies, along with the CompassIntel personally selected awards. There are 37 general award categories, along with the 3 to 6 annual selection of companies that Compass Intelligence will award individually. Awards are voted on by a group of analysts, editors, thought leaders, and advisors to keep the voting in a neutral format voted on by a group of industry peers.
