A new name and new look for two industry-leading battery companies now merged as one.
DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, when Continental Battery Company merged with Battery Systems, it became Continental Battery Systems, creating the largest battery distribution network in the U.S. Today, Continental Battery Systems is rolling out its new logo and branding.
Continental Battery got its start in 1932 when Ralph McCann founded Continental Battery Manufacturing Company. The business saw rapid growth during WW2. In 1960, Continental Battery was formed, and by the 1980's the business evolved from traditional manufacturing to a modern wholesale distribution model. Growth continued and by 2017, Continental had grown to more than 90+ locations and 25,000+ dealers and customers.
Battery Systems was the brainchild of Harry Streelman, a.k.a., Deadcell Harry, who in 1955 began to rebuild and recycle batteries in Southern California. By 1990, Battery Systems had expanded to 30+ locations across Southern California.
Throughout 2018 and 2019, both companies experienced significant growth, making the 2021 merger a timely, mutually rewarding opportunity.
"Our new logo signifies the strength and focus of our unified team. A team which is committed to building customer confidence, trust, and loyalty to fuel growth and achieve results," stated Eric Royse, CEO.
Moving forward, Continental Battery Systems is committed to the global awareness needed in today's ever-changing economies. Our powerful brands, built on partnerships and service will continue to guide us as we work together for renewable solutions that deliver reliable power to our communities. We serve as one team united by values and respect for our customers throughout the world.
About Continental Battery Systems
Continental Battery Systems was created from the merger of Battery Systems and Continental Battery Company in 2021. The alliance of two industry veterans resulted in the largest premier service footprint for battery distribution within the country.
Initially started in 1932, Continental Battery Systems remains committed to the principles and ethics upon which it was founded. Sharing proven, respected values for exceptional customer service, ultimate quality service, and product preeminence, Continental Battery Systems has emerged as the front runner for the highest quality and largest assortment of batteries and accessories via a network of leading channels within the U.S. and parts of Canada.
Expanding to more than 200 branches, Continental Battery Systems has a distribution network of more than 30,000 dealer locations. Continental Battery Systems global headquarters are located at 8585 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75247 less than two miles from the original location where they started 90 years ago.
