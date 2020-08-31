LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CieloIT is No. 339 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"CieloIT is honored to be alongside some of the most successful companies in America. Our record growth rate of over 1329% in the last three years is an incredible feat and our Top 500 ranking is a true testament to the quality of leadership we have steering our company in the right direction," said BJ Carter, CEO, CieloIT. "We look forward to continuing on this exciting path."
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."
About CieloIT
CieloIT was founded in 2009 and is a portfolio company of Cielo Global Holdings. CieloIT is a commercial integrator and managed services provider that specializes in providing turn-key project management, implementation and support services for their clients' IT, AV, communications, network security, and structured cabling needs via a world-class SaaS and MSP methodology.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
