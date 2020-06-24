AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, Austin's leading plumbing and HVAC provider, has been named one of the city's top workplaces by the Austin Business Journal for the third consecutive year.
Radiant ranks 15th among companies with 51-249 employees on the weekly business newspaper's 2020 Best Places to Work list. The recognition is based on company benefits and policies as well as an extensive employee survey. Sixty-five total companies were included in four categories.
"Supporting our employees is a big part of Radiant's company culture," said Sarah Casebier, who owns Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning with her husband, Brad. "When people feel empowered and equipped to do their jobs the right way, they're excited to come into work and they pass that enthusiasm to their co-workers and customers. We support our employees because we want them to feel like they have a career, and that's helped Radiant keep growing in 2020 even as the overall economy took a downturn."
Radiant reported revenue growth of 50% in the first five months of 2020, compared to 2019. The company has also hired more than 30 new employees in the last three months.
"Employee satisfaction is more important than our bottom line – that's why we work so hard at Radiant to provide benefits, good wages, ongoing training and opportunities for advancement," said Brad Casebier. "We want to continue to be known as a company that looks out for its team members and looks out for its community. We know that we can trust our employees to do the right thing, and our customers know that, too."
For more information about Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, please visit https://www.bizjournals.com/austin/listings/10/item/4059 or https://radiantplumbing.com/.
About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning
Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com