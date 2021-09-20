AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spot On: Mystery at the Dog Rescue" by Carolynn Tucciarone is the exciting first installment in her Spot On mystery series that follows Lynn, a dog rescue volunteer, and her gang of loving canine fur babies as they navigate unprecedented situations and solve classic capers. The book educates readers on foreign dog rescue and ultimately emphasizes the importance of finding rescue dogs a forever home.
The story begins as Lynn discovers unusual activity happening around the shelter and is horrified to find that a few of the rescue dogs have gone missing. The police investigate, and together they discover a link between the Chinese Mob and illegal dog markets. As the mystery unfolds, tensions mount and two Chinese mobsters turn up dead. Lynn tries to keep her head up during these unimaginable times and continues to advocate for the dog rescue. With the help of her team, family and friends, Lynn throws a fundraiser to raise money for the shelter and find the friendly fur babies forever homes.
"I am an avid reader and during sequestration due to the pandemic, I decided to contribute to the reading world with the help of my experiences that I gained through volunteering at a rescue and my subsequent travel to China," said Tucciarone.
Throughout the story, readers learn about how important it is for these special dogs to have a forever home and are educated on foreign dog rescue. Tucciarone continues to entertain readers with her enticing dog rescue mysteries in "Spot On: Chaos at the Dog Rescue," "Spot On: Canine Babies at the Rescue" and "Spot On: Canines on a Cruise." Tucciarone's fun-loving dog mysteries will appeal to every animal lover around the globe.
"Spot On: Mystery at the Dog Rescue"
By Carolynn Tucciarone
ISBN: 9781665706315 (softcover); 9781665706308 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing
About the author
Carolynn Tucciarone is an avid reader, animal lover and dog rescue volunteer. She is passionate about rescuing animals and has a rescued bull terrier named Spot. Her Spot On series is inspired by her experiences volunteering at a dog rescue and subsequent travel to China. Tucciarone currently resides in Austin, Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.carolynntucciarone.com.
