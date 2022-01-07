DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 1997, SHE·SAID·YES is a global leader in high-end jewelry. With a reputation for superior quality, a full range of customized services, and competitive prices, SHE·SAID·YES is also one of the few brands that make handcrafted jewelry. All of their experts are committed to helping people create perfect and one-of-a-kind jewelry, no matter how long it takes. They have produced high-end jewelry for millions of satisfied customers and pride themselves in their customer service.
As the New Year is around the corner, She Said Yes has put up an exciting sale for all the jewelry fans. They are offering a flat 15 % Off Site-Wide with Free Express Shipping. Shoppers are required to use the code NY15 to avail of the premium sale on exciting jewelry products. At SHE·SAID·YES, makers are committed to building the world's No.1 wedding ring brand. "We aim to offer fair pricing jewelry to those with high-quality requirements, extraordinary standards for aesthetics, and unique views on design. Keeping ethical sourcing in mind, we sell online to avoid markups and pass those savings directly to the customer," said by the spokesman from Shesaidyes.
Their specialty in making jewelry ornaments is from moissanite bridal sets and moissanite eternity. Everyone loves these products because it is more sparkling than diamonds. Interested people can view the pictures on Pinterest and Instagram. Silicon carbide is helpful for commercial and industrial applications because of its hardness, optical properties, and thermal conductivity. In its natural form, it is scarce. It has also been identified as presolar grains in carbonaceous chondrite meteorites. Due to its rarity, the Moissanite used by She.Said.Yes for fine jewelry today is lab-grown and not mined.
Moissanite is More Brilliant than Diamonds, as the brilliance is a gemstone's ability to reflect the white light. Moissanite reflects lighter than diamond, and it is also less likely to attract dirt and grime. Because of these, Moissanite stays more brilliant between cleanings. SHE·SAID·YES, use laboratory-grown gemstones with a large selection of blue, pink, white, and blue sapphires, emeralds, etc. These gemstones have the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined gems do. While the actual difference is that one is mined in nature, and the other is grown in a lab. The benefit of lab-grown gems is that it does not have the many "inclusions" that natural gemstones contain, fewer inclusions, more durability.
If anyone is searching for gifting an exclusive jewelry product to their loved ones, they must visit and shop right away on She.Said.Yes, as they have everything in Jewelry people will need and love.
Visit the official website for beautiful jewelry items and shops. Determined shoppers can also visit Facebook and Youtube to clarify the jewelry products.
Media Information:
https://www.facebook.com/shesaidyescom/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKJioy0USstJ3JQy4-bDv7w/
https://www.instagram.com/shesaidyes_official/
https://www.pinterest.com/shesaidyesjewelry/_saved/
Media Contact
Shesaidyes Jewelry, Shesaidyes Jewelry, +86 18991268905, affiliate@shesaidyes.com
Shesaidyes Jewelry, Shesaidyes Jewelry, 1-888-219-8158, affiliate@shesaidyes.com
SOURCE Shesaidyes Jewelry