HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a Cloud-based endpoint security and RMM solution provider, announced the growth of its year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a record 2,756% for 2020. Serving both enterprises and IT service providers (MSPs), Action1's Cloud-based service is experiencing major success in market adoption of its remote management and endpoint security offerings. The company has been recognized among 10 Most Disruptive Cybersecurity Companies in 2020 by Analytics Insight. International expansion also contributed to Action1's outstanding growth trajectory.
"The unfortunate spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced many organizations to dramatically change the way they conduct their business," said Alex Vovk, CEO at Action1. "The innovative technology of Action1 allowed our customers to fully support the switch to remote and hybrid work without impacting the security and efficiency of their IT operations. Action1 is successfully pushing the last frontier of Cloud adoption – cybersecurity – far beyond what was possible before, completely disrupting the industry."
Key to its success in 2020, Action1 successfully launched a number of robust remote management solutions, that are capable of operating in entirely network-agnostic environments, be it remote employee's home offices, public WiFi locations, or distributed corporate networks – all while being highly secure, scalable and without usage of unreliable VPN implementations. With more than 100 new features and improvements – including unified patch management, remote desktop access, real-time reporting, RESTful API for integrations, new enterprise deployment options, MSP multi-tenancy to name just a few – new user signups in 2020 has skyrocketed due to tremendous interest.
For more information, please visit: www.action1.com
About Action1 Corporation
Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security and RMM platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies and MSPs worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530