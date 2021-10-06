Eyemart Express Emphasizes Importance of Mental Health with PeaceLove Partnership. On World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, national optical retailer Eyemart Express and nonprofit PeaceLove Foundation announce the launch of a charitable eyeglasses collection that will expand access to mental wellness resources. The retailer will donate 15% of sales to PeaceLove to aid its mental health mission. Eyemart Express is also giving all associates unlimited access to PeaceLove's virtual workshops.