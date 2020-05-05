DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, a leading provider of onsite and virtual preventive healthcare, today announced it has launched new programs to help employers ease uncertainty while welcoming back employees amid COVID-19 concerns. These offerings are designed to fit the needs of employers as they transition back to work, incorporating virtual Nurse Practitioners who screen for COVID-19 symptoms, to enable workers to return to their jobs carefully and with confidence.
COVID-19 rapidly transitioned most of America's workforce out of physical locations as shelter-in-place orders were issued. As states ease restrictions, it is important that employers mitigate risk while welcoming back colleagues, and that employees feel secure in going back to work. To address this situation, Catapult Health has developed three unique programs that can be utilized as employees initially return to worksites and to maintain confidence after the first day.
"Getting America back to work in a responsible way must be a priority," said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. "Part of that reassurance comes from making sure thorough screenings and testing, when appropriate, are performed so colleagues can take comfort in their work environment from day one. As a national healthcare practice, our clinicians and industry-leading preventive checkup platform provide the ideal solution for solving a critical component of an employer's back-to-work strategy. These new programs will offer our customers flexible options to deliver care to their employees, upon reopening and afterwards."
Given the novel and ongoing nature of this pandemic, concern exists from both employers and employees about how to welcome everyone back to the worksite, while minimizing potential exposure to COVID-19. Catapult Health's clinical expertise, nationwide team of board-certified Nurse Practitioners, and preventive care technology platform deliver a means to mitigate these risks before re-opening, upon return and/or during scheduled on-site preventive care clinics. In each scenario, a Catapult Health Nurse Practitioner will work with each individual and determine the best next step.
About Catapult Health
Catapult Health incorporates clinical results to drive health savings, conducting preventive care checkups at the workplace through onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner. For more information, please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.catapulthealth.com.
